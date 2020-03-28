e-paper
Suyyash Rai shaves off beard after 5 years, feels like ‘chilla hua anda’

Actor and singer Suyyash Rai decided to shave his beard after five years. He said that his mother would be very happy with his decision.

music Updated: Mar 28, 2020 17:01 IST
Indo Asian News Service, Mumbai
Suyyash Rai appeared on Bigg Boss 9 with his wife Kishwer Merchant.
Actor-singer Suyyash Rai has undergone a huge makeover, shaving off his beard after five years. On Friday, the Khushnuma singer took to social media and shared his shaven look. He also shared that his mother will be very happy to see him without beard. However, Suyyash feels that he is looking like a “chilla hua anda”.

“Kaafi log khush honge aur kaafi dukhi bhi. khush team me meri maaa...and dukhi team me main. Shaved after 5 years.... I look like chilla hua anda,” Suyyash wrote.

 

 

Seeing his shaven look, actor Karan Wahi commented: “Sahi hai.” Another one wrote: “Who is this little kid?”

Suyyash and his wife Kishwer are doing their best to make their fans entertained amid coronavirus lockdown. They have been making videos that show them singing songs, working out and cooking.

Also read: Krishna Shroff works out with boyfriend Eban, Disha Patani posts puke emoji

To make his birthday special, Kishwer baked a ‘kada prasad cake’ (cake made of traditional Punjabi dessert). “I don’t believe I forgot a before picture of the kada prasad cake I made for Suyyash last night to bring in his birthday,” Kishwer wrote.

The couple got married in 2016 after years of dating each other. They had appeared together on Bigg Boss 9.

