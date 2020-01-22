e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020
Home / Music / Taylor Swift reveals her mother has a brain tumour

Taylor Swift reveals her mother has a brain tumour

Taylor Swift has revealed in an interview that her mother Andrea Swift was diagnosed with brain tumour when she was receiving treatment for cancer.

music Updated: Jan 22, 2020 16:54 IST

Associated Press, Los Angeles
Taylor Swift has revealed in a new interview that her mother has a brain tumour.
Taylor Swift has revealed in a new interview that her mother has a brain tumour. (AP)
         

Pop star Taylor Swift has revealed that her mother, Andrea Swift, has been diagnosed with brain tumour and she has decided to limit her foreign tours in its wake.

Swift opened up about her mother’s health battles during a cover interview with Variety. She said the brain tumour was discovered during Andrea’s cancer treatment.

 

“She was going through chemo, and that’s a hard enough thing for a person to go through. While she was going through treatment, they found a brain tumour. And the symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumour is nothing like what we’ve ever been through with her cancer before. So it’s just been a really hard time for us as a family,” the 30-year-old star said.

Swift said Andrea, who also serves as her manager, has been the guiding force in her life.

Also read: Naseeruddin Shah calls Anupam Kher a ‘sycophant, clown’, says Deepika Padukone’s popularity will not fade after JNU visit

“Everyone loves their mom; everyone’s got an important mom. But for me, she’s really the guiding force. Almost every decision I make, I talk to her about it first. So obviously it was a really big deal to ever speak about her illness,” Swift added.

The singer, who recently revealed that her ‘Lover’ tour dates will take the form of a festival instead of a usual globetrotting event, said she plans to spend more time with her family in America.

“This is a year where I have to be there for my family. There’s a lot of question marks throughout the next year, so I wanted to make sure that I could go home,” Swift said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Centre asks Supreme Court to set 7-day time limit for death-row convicts to file mercy plea
Centre asks Supreme Court to set 7-day time limit for death-row convicts to file mercy plea
Interpol notice issued for Nithyananda, self-styled godman on the run for rape
Interpol notice issued for Nithyananda, self-styled godman on the run for rape
Aaditya Thackeray gets Cabinet nod to keep Mumbai open 24x7 from Jan 27
Aaditya Thackeray gets Cabinet nod to keep Mumbai open 24x7 from Jan 27
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
Worst against any side: Massive problem for India ahead of NZ series
Worst against any side: Massive problem for India ahead of NZ series
Naseeruddin Shah calls Anupam Kher ‘sycophant, clown’
Naseeruddin Shah calls Anupam Kher ‘sycophant, clown’
Millions of Android phones in India to get this ISRO technology
Millions of Android phones in India to get this ISRO technology
Only in India can you stay in a real palace converted into a luxury hotel
Only in India can you stay in a real palace converted into a luxury hotel
trending topics
WhatsApp Dark ModeDonald TrumpPrashant KishorCitizenship actSamsung Galaxy S20 SaleCBSE 12th Exam TipsAlia BhattDeepika Padukone

don't miss

latest news

india news

Music News