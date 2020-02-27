The Man: Taylor Swift transforms into a man, directs her own music video. Watch

music

Singer and songwriter Taylor Swift has released a new music video from her latest album, Lover. Titled The Man, the song is about all the powers and privileges the male population enjoys in the world.

The video is directed by Taylor herself and features her as the lead but covered in layers and layers of prosthetics to transform her into a man. She plays the money hungry, Wall Street kinda man who manspreads in subways, pees on walls, objectifies women and earns brownie points for being a half-decent father.

As always, Taylor also packs major clues and throws subtle shade at those who have wronged her. The peeing scene shows a scooter with a line running throught it, perhaps aimed at Scooter Braun, who now owns the rights to all her music before Lover. There’s also a Missing message with titles of all her albums around it such as Red, 1989 and Reputation. “Missing If found return to Taylor Swift,” it reads.

Even a scene showing The Man high-fiving faceless hands in an archway looks eerily similar to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s house. They too, had a very public feud with Taylor.

The Man is one of Taylor’s more political songs. “When everyone believes ya what’s that like?” she sings about the way society tends to trust a man’s word more than a woman’s. She also sings about how Leonardo DiCaprio and his many affairs and revelries are ignored while her’s always make headlines. “And we would toast to me, oh, let the players play; I’d be just like Leo, in Saint-Tropez,” she said, referring to the actor’s annual gala at Saint Tropez with his famous friends and whoever he is dating at the time.

On Tuesday, the singer took to social media to tease the music video. Swift shared a picture of colourful hands poking out into an arched hallway with the announcement on a lit-up screen at the end. “There are 19 hands in the hallway... but only 2 days until The Man Music Video,” read the caption of the post shared on her Twitter handle.

