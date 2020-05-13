The show must go on... And virtual concerts are ensuring just that: Harshdeep Kaur

music

Harshdeep Kaur believes that this is the time to stay calm and not panic. She says that music bears a lot of power and one should spend ample time listening to it to stay positive during the pandemic. “I’m listening to a lot of soothing music at home and it really helps me uplift my mood. Music has the power to heal, and especially during this stressful time, it’s playing a very important role in people’s lives,” she says.

Work from home 💻🎙🎧 pic.twitter.com/fXb7aPhSKA — Harshdeep Kaur (@HarshdeepKaur) May 10, 2020

Known for crooning devotional songs, she reminisces about receiving appreciation from Amitabh Bachchan when she shared a prayer she sung on social media. “In the beginning of the lockdown, I recorded a prayer from the Gurbani called Taati vaao na lagai, which is sung when one feels scared. A lot of people connected with me and Amitabh Bachchan ji shared it on Twitter. I was ecstatic when I saw it. He shared his story of how his mother also used to sing the same prayer for him and his brother. My rendition took him back to his precious childhood days,” she says.

Thank you so much Harshdeep ji .. brought back memories of my Mother, who sang this to me throughout my early years .. and when we shifted from Allahabad to Delhi, she drove herself with my brother and me in our car from Allahabad to Delhi , just reciting 'taati vaao na lagai .." https://t.co/n9i3SSAnwK — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 19, 2020

Ask her how she’s making the best use of her time and Kaur says, “I’m learning how to record my vocals and making new songs on my home recording set up. I’m also spending a lot of time in the kitchen, cooking new recipes and growing more plants in my balcony.”

Talking about the latest trend of virtual concerts, the singer says that technology is ensuring that “the show must go on” and it’s helping in “bringing artists closer to their fans”. She opines, “I love being on the stage and performing for my fans. The stage makes me feel alive. I miss it. Although people can’t go out to concerts, they can now listen to their favourite artistes perform live for them from their homes, which is amazing.”

Kaur adds that she’s trying to help her fellow artistes in need. “I’m worried for all the musicians who are solely dependent on live shows. I’m in regular touch with my band members and trying to do the best I can do for them,” she signs off.