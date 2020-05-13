e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 13, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Music / The show must go on... And virtual concerts are ensuring just that: Harshdeep Kaur

The show must go on... And virtual concerts are ensuring just that: Harshdeep Kaur

In an interview with HT, Harshdeep Kaur talks about the way forward for music concerts in India

music Updated: May 13, 2020 19:09 IST
Titas Chowdhury
Titas Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Harshdeep Kaur turns to music to soothe her soul during the lockdown
Harshdeep Kaur turns to music to soothe her soul during the lockdown
         

Harshdeep Kaur believes that this is the time to stay calm and not panic. She says that music bears a lot of power and one should spend ample time listening to it to stay positive during the pandemic. “I’m listening to a lot of soothing music at home and it really helps me uplift my mood. Music has the power to heal, and especially during this stressful time, it’s playing a very important role in people’s lives,” she says. 

Known for crooning devotional songs, she reminisces about receiving appreciation from Amitabh Bachchan when she shared a prayer she sung on social media. “In the beginning of the lockdown, I recorded a prayer from the Gurbani called Taati vaao na lagai, which is sung when one feels scared. A lot of people connected with me and Amitabh Bachchan ji shared it on Twitter. I was ecstatic when I saw it. He shared his story of how his mother also used to sing the same prayer for him and his brother. My rendition took him back to his precious childhood days,” she says. 

Ask her how she’s making the best use of her time and Kaur says, “I’m learning how to record my vocals and making new songs on my home recording set up. I’m also spending a lot of time in the kitchen, cooking new recipes and growing more plants in my balcony.”

Talking about the latest trend of virtual concerts, the singer says that technology is ensuring that “the show must go on” and it’s helping in “bringing artists closer to their fans”. She opines, “I love being on the stage and performing for my fans. The stage makes me feel alive. I miss it. Although people can’t go out to concerts, they can now listen to their favourite artistes perform live for them from their homes, which is amazing.”

Kaur adds that she’s trying to help her fellow artistes in need. “I’m worried for all the musicians who are solely dependent on live shows. I’m in regular touch with my band members and trying to do the best I can do for them,” she signs off.

top news
Will go a long way, says PM Modi on round one of Covid-19 relief package
Will go a long way, says PM Modi on round one of Covid-19 relief package
FM announces boost to MSMEs; EPF support to workers, businesses: 10 points
FM announces boost to MSMEs; EPF support to workers, businesses: 10 points
Special Covid package has 6 MSME reforms to power PM Modi’s reliant India mantra
Special Covid package has 6 MSME reforms to power PM Modi’s reliant India mantra
In Hizbul’s Kashmir terror team, ‘military adviser’ is most brutal: Cop
In Hizbul’s Kashmir terror team, ‘military adviser’ is most brutal: Cop
‘Didn’t want him to get out’: Ex-Pak captain on Sachin’s ‘unique’ talent
‘Didn’t want him to get out’: Ex-Pak captain on Sachin’s ‘unique’ talent
Maruti paves way for Toyota to launch its own Vitara Brezza SUV
Maruti paves way for Toyota to launch its own Vitara Brezza SUV
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
‘Waiting list of 3 lakhs to get trains’: Former migrant worker | On The Record
‘Waiting list of 3 lakhs to get trains’: Former migrant worker | On The Record
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 LockdownAarogya SetuUP Covid-19 CasesMBSE HSLC Result 2020 DeclaredMizoram Board Class 10 result 2020Nirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

music news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In