This party season, get high on anti-alcohol lyrics!

Seems like Chaar Botal Vodka is losing flavour. The hottest party songs this season are ones that spurn alcohol. Honey Singh’s ‘This Party Is Over Now, Ho Jao Saare Sober Now’ has got over 40 million views on YouTube, singers Mankirt Aulakh and Rupan Bal’s Daru Band has got around 82 million views, while Param Singh and Kamal Kahlon’s Daru Badnaam, that was released in 2016 is still topping the charts.

DJs say people don’t celebrate alcohol as cool anymore. “Non-alcoholic tracks are being hugely appreciated by the crowd. When you don’t play [them], people repeatedly request for them. Whether it’s a private party or a club event, people are going crazy about these lyrics, especially Daru Badnaam,” says DJ Barkha Kaul.

Model Amanpreet Wahi says it’s good that singers are waking up to their social responsibility. “It’s good to avoid crass lyrics. If these songs help people cut down alcohol, it’s great,” she says.

Still from the hit song Daru Badnaam.

New York-based singer Param Singh, says that the idea was to create something fresh with Daru Badnaam . “Slowly, DJs in India picked this song up and people started jamming to it. I’m not too sure if this is the new rage or a shift in trend, but if our song is causing a positive influence on others and good music is being created, then I couldn’t be any happier,” says Singh.

Singer Mankirt Aulakh, too, feels great that his song Daru Band is a hit. “Ek artist ka kaam hota hain entertain karna, har baar kuch different dena. Humne try kiya and logon ne accept kiya (An artist’s job is to entertain and create something new. With this song, we tried something new and got acceptance too from the audience),” he says, adding, “Jo daru kam peetey hain, woh yeh gaana pasand karte hain. (People who don’t drink much like the number).”

Singer Deep Money says songs discouraging alcohol sends a ‘positive message to youngsters and college-goers’. Set to release an anti-alcoholic song, he says: “Punjabi [music] is high on demand. It’s our choice if we like a song and act on it. For last 10 years, ‘daru daru daru’ was going on. I have also given songs like ‘O na na karda yaara nu, Main bottle pee gaya saari ni’. But after a point, things need to change.”

However, Hard Kaur, popular for her number ‘Ek Glassy’ says it’s just the music producer’s strategy to set a new trend. “I bet this is must be the music producers’s idea. Aisa karte hain, gaaliyan padti hain, toh hum shuru karte hain, daru band. People drink, party and have freedom to do what they want. Let people choose whether they want to drink or not want to drink. Don’t tell us we are a bad influence,” she says.

Those like Rapper Fazilpuria, who continue belting out lyrics that talk about alcohol says he is not encouraging people to drink but simply entertaining them. “People tend to ignore you if you try to lecture them through songs,” says the singer whose latest number 360 has lyrics like ‘Re Khali Bottle 200 Bori, Nashe Main Ho Rahi Sari Chor’.

But party-goers insist they love anti-drinking lyrics. “Anti-daaru songs are fun. Why obsess over alcohol? It’s your partying spirit that counts,” says 28-year-old strategy consultant Abhinav Srivastava.

Interact with the author on Twitter/@Nainaarora8

First Published: Oct 30, 2018 16:05 IST