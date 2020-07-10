Viral Mozart girl, Samadipta Mukherjee ‘went numb for sometime’ after Lata Mangeshkar praised her

music

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 23:54 IST

Overwhelmed with all the love and adulation coming her way, singer Samadipta Mukherjee shares why Monday, July 6, would always be the ‘most special’ day of her life. Her rendition of Mozart’s 40th symphony G Minor using the Indian sargam was praised and shared by legendary Lata Mangeshkar, who shared the video on Twitter and blessed the young talent and wished her good luck for her future.

An elated Mukherjee tells us from Kolkata, “I’m finding it difficult to express how happy and fulfilled I feel. In fact, I still can’t believe that this has actually happened. I didn’t even know Lata ji posted my video, till I started getting calls from friends and relatives.”

The 22-year-old, who started learning music when she was four, recounts how she went ‘numb for sometime’ when she saw the post on social media.

“It took me a while to believe what just happened. We all look up to Lataji and nurture this secret wish of performing in front of her one day and seek her blessings. That she has heard me singing, is enough for me,” she adds.

Namaskar. Mujhe ye video kisine bheja, is ladki ne mahan Austrian sangeetkar Mozart ki 40th Symphony G Minor ko Bhartiya Sargam mein bahut sudar tarah se gaaya hai. Main isko aashirwad deti hun ki ye ek acchi gaayika bane. pic.twitter.com/J6u2GyWbCD — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) July 6, 2020

This is the first time Mukherjee tried to Indianise Mozart’s symphony and she had posted the video on her Facebook page on World Music Day, June 21. “I usually record such videos to pay tribute to veteran singers, songwriters, composers and share it on Facebook. I never ever imagined this one would travel so far,” she gushes.

Mukherjee’s parents — Sanjay and Tapashi Mukherjee — are also happy with the appreciation that their daughter is getting and she tells us how their phones haven’t stopped ringing since the day big news broke.

“My mother actually started crying when I showed her Lataji’s post,” says Mukherjee, adding that she realise how a lot of people would now start expecting more from her.

“With this praise and blessing, comes a lot of responsibility. My parents have also told me the same. I now want to concentrate on making my craft better and experiment with new forms of music,” she affirms.

Currently pursing double Masters in Music and English, Mukherjee also teaches music to kids. “I’ve a lead a simple life till now and would like to stay rooted. All this appreciation is encouraging, but I don’t want to get carried away. I want to do my work with utmost honesty. There’s much to do, but I’m in no hurry,” she concludes.

Follow @htshowbiz for more