Zayn Malik’s cover of Kailash Kher’s Teri Deewani will give you goosebumps. Listen here

Between posting updates on the progress of his second solo album, former One Direction member Zayn Malik treated Indian fans by posting a cover version of Kailash Kher’s Teri Deewani on his Instagram on Tuesday. Teri Deewani was first released in 2006 and became one of Kailash Kher’s most popular songs. Zayn, who recently appeared on his first Indian magazine cover, spoke about his love for Indian movies and stars.

“My favourite Bollywood movie is a film called Kabhi Khushi Khabhie Gham. Probably just because it’s the film that I watched the most as a child. It’s got great music in it. It’s got great actors in it. It’s probably a toss-up between that film and a movie called Devdas,” he said. Zayn is of Pakistani heritage.

Tere deewani by zayn A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Feb 26, 2018 at 3:19pm PST

In the same interview, Zayn said his “favourite Bollywood song is from Dil Se. It’s like a scene on a train. The song is called Chaiyya Chaiyya.”

The 25-year-old singer has recently recorded for his first Hindi song in Bollywood. The song is expected to have an Arabian influence. He talked to a fashion magazine about his experience. He said, “It’s one of the first songs I’ve sung in full Hindi, so it’s going to be cool to see what the response is.”

Abu with Dilip Kumar A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Feb 6, 2018 at 8:20pm PST

Zayn also shared a throwback picture of his father posing with the legendary Dilip Kumar.

