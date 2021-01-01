e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 01, 2021-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / / ‘My hopes are high with the New Year’

‘My hopes are high with the New Year’

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 19:57 IST
S Farah Rizvi
S Farah Rizvi
Film-maker and writer Ranjeet Gupta
Film-maker and writer Ranjeet Gupta(Sourced)
         

Hailing from Lucknow, film-maker and writer Ranjeet Gupta is at ease with the release of his long-stuck film last month.

“When you believe in a project and give it your all, you desperately want it to see the light of the day. When I started this film ‘Omprakash Zindabaad’ that was extensively shot around Lucknow suburbs, my faith in the subject brought in actors like late Om Puri and Jagdeep sir on board. But, due to some reason or the other, it got stuck and then we were in the lockdown delaying the release further. But, all well that ends well,” said director of bilingual film ‘Michel Adhikari.’

Ranjeet assisted known director, Imtiyaz Ali on various projects. “When I was in my 20s, after completing my film making course from Nepal, I started assisting him then Anurag Basu on various projects including a number of TV shows. Later, independent TV direction gave me a firm foot the industry — ‘Manmohini,’ ‘Phulwa’, ‘Beintehaa,’ ‘Sadda Haq’ and many more along with web series ‘Hero Vardiwala’ and ‘Dixit Family.’

Talking about his love for UP locales, Ranjeet said, “I love shooting in UP especially around Lucknow as there are many untold stories and explored characters left to be exposed to the cinema lovers. ‘Omprakash…’ gave me an opportunity to work with legendry actors and shoot in and around Lucknow my favourite city.”

Currently, Ranjeet is shooting for the film ‘Mamma Mia’ and an untitled web series to be released 2021. “My hopes are high with the New Year and I can’t wait to tell interesting stories to my audience.”

top news
Army orders fast patrol boats for surveillance of Pangong lake in Ladakh
Army orders fast patrol boats for surveillance of Pangong lake in Ladakh
States, UTs gear up for vaccine dry run on January 2
States, UTs gear up for vaccine dry run on January 2
From 19 Jan, IAF’s Rafales to participate in 1st wargames with French air force
From 19 Jan, IAF’s Rafales to participate in 1st wargames with French air force
Govt’s expert panel approves AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use
Govt’s expert panel approves AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use
J-K Police bust fifth terror module in two weeks, this time in Reasi
J-K Police bust fifth terror module in two weeks, this time in Reasi
Pak minister says local govt will rebuild Hindu temple vandalised by mob
Pak minister says local govt will rebuild Hindu temple vandalised by mob
Mukesh Sahani is the richest minister in Nitish Kumar government
Mukesh Sahani is the richest minister in Nitish Kumar government
Watch: BSF soldiers dance, cut cake to welcome new year 2021
Watch: BSF soldiers dance, cut cake to welcome new year 2021
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In