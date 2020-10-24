10 fodder houses gutted in Dankaur

noida

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 23:20 IST

Greater Noida: A massive fire gutted around 10 fodder houses -- small shed-like structures for storing food for livestock -- at Thasrana village in Dankaur on Saturday morning, the police said.

Locals spotted the incident and informed the police at 7am. A large quantity of fodder and dung cakes were kept in the temporary houses which went into flames, the police said.

“There were about 10 fodder houses in the field. We do not know how the fire took place, but it swiftly spread around the spot and the fodder houses were gutted,” said Nitin Kumar, a resident of Thasrana village.

Anil Kumar Pandey, SHO, Dankaur police station, said that a police team reached the spot and called a fire tender. “The fire was doused in half-an-hour. There was no injury to any person in the incident. Police have not received any complaint in this regard,” he said.

The police said that the exact reason of incident is not known. “We have been informing people not to burn stubble and other materials since the air quality is poor in Noida and Greater Noida. We will take action if we find role of any person in the incident,” the SHO said.

On October 19, the Dankaur police had booked a farmer for burning stubble in his field. The complainant, Mohit Sharma who is the lekhpal (local revenue officer), said that the farmer had harvested crops and then burnt the stubble in the same field.

Last Saturday, the Jewar police had also registered a case against three farmers for allegedly burning crop stubble in their fields. In his police complaint, Vipin Kumar, a lekhpal, said that he was conducting an inspection when he found incidents of stubble burning at three different locations in Jewar.