12 developers show interest in bids for Jewar airport

The Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) chief executive officer Arun Vir Singh on Monday said that 12 developers have bought bid documents to develop the Noida International Greenfield Airport at Jewar located along the 165km Yamuna Expressway.

“We are happy that 12 reputed developers have bought bid documents and expressed their interest in developing the Noida International Greenfield Airport. All 12 developers are well known and are experts in the industry. We cannot reveal their names now due to policy reasons. But we are upbeat about the fact that the best of them will be able to develop this project,” said Singh.

The UP cabinet has directed the NIAL and state government officials that the work on airport project should be executed as per the timelines fixed by the project monitoring and implementing committee (PMIC). The PMIC, in a meeting that had taken place in Delhi on May 21, 2019, had fixed a timeline with regard to the selection of a developer for this project.

“We will follow the timeline with regard to the selection of a developer. We will organise a pre-bid conference on developers’ selection on July 15. That’s when we will explain the technical details related to the project to clear any confusion they (developers) have,” said Singh.

On May 30, the NIAL had issued a tender on the airport project, inviting bids from interested developers.

“We have six months’ time to finalise the developer for the project as per laid down norms. Since 12 developers have applied, as per law, we can finalise a developer easily,” said Singh.

As per norms, if less than three developers apply for the bid then selection of one is technically not possible.

“If less than three developers apply for the project, then selection takes longer because we have to issue the tender again. But 12 developers have shown interest in the first bid , which means we can finalise the best in terms of technical and financial qualifications,” said another official involved with the bidding process.

Development work is expected to commence in 2020 and the first phase will be completed by 2023. The estimated budget for the Jewar airport project is ₹15,000-20,000 crore. On the whole, it also requires 5,000 hectares of land. In the first and second phase, the UP government needs to acquire 1,334 hectares of land in villages Dayanatpur, Ranhera, Banwaribans, Kishorpur, Rohi, Parohi and Kureb.

