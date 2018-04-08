125 school buses in Ghaziabad fail initial safety checks

In a first-of-its-kind drive to check safety measures in school buses, the regional transport department on Sunday conducted a physical inspection school buses in the district. Of the 712 buses checked for compliance, 125 buses did not adhere to safety features mentioned in the guidelines issued for buses ferrying school children, officials said.

The officials said that the checks were conducted on 10 major points, which form the 1997 guidelines of the Supreme Court for safety of school children in buses.

“The physical inspections were carried out by officials of the transport department and the foremen from UP Roadways were also called to assist. We found that 125 school buses did not have one or more safety features made mandatory under the guidelines. The non-compliant buses have been served notice and have to get the issues rectified within seven days,” said Vishwajeet Singh, additional regional transport officer (ARTO), Ghaziabad.

The most common violations were lack of stickers specifying the vehicle as a ‘school bus’, fire extinguishers of required capacity, and speed governers, among others.

“A major feature that was lacking was the below-footboard, which is of prime importance for children of primary classes to board and deboard buses. In some buses, we found emergency exits blocked. These are to be in a working condition as they are to be used for exiting the vehicle in case of an emergency,” said RK Singh, ARTO (enforcement).

The officials have asked the erring schools and bus operators to rectify the issues and submit a report by April 15, failing which action would be taken immediately.

The drive was carried out on the instructions of the state transport officials. The physical inspection of the buses was carried out at the Kamla Nehru Nagar ground.

According to the official statistics, the district has 1,182 registered school buses — 689 diesel-run buses and 493 CNG ones.

The officials had asked the bus operators to carry all documents pertaining to the school buses. Their commercial licences, valid fitness certificates and bus permits were also checked.

According to the safety guidelines, ‘school bus’ must be written on the back and front of a bus, or ‘on school duty’ should be written, to indicate hired buses. The bus must have a first-aid box and fire extinguishers and the windows must be fitted with horizontal grilles. The vehicles should mention the school name and telephone numbers as well.

In September 2017, the district administration and school officials from different schools had held a joint meeting, in which the Ghaziabad administration made it clear that the guidelines and directions of the Supreme Court, CBSE and the state government will have to be followed for students’ safety.

The meeting was called following the murder of an eight-year-old student in a private school of Gurugram.