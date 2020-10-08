e-paper
Home / Noida / 13-year-old gang-raped by three persons in Dadri, all suspects arrested

noida Updated: Oct 08, 2020 23:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Greater Noida: A 13-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three persons in Dadri on Tuesday evening.

A case was registered and all the suspects, who are neighbours of the girl, were arrested. Primary investigation shows the victim and the suspects were known to each other.

Vrinda Shukla, deputy commissioner of police, women safety, Gautam Budh Nagar, said the victim’s family informed police about the incident on Thursday.

“The family alleged that the three suspects live in the neighbourhood. They had asked a 12-year-old boy, who was playing in nearby field, to call the victim to their house. When the victim reached there, they allegedly gang-raped the victim,” Shukla said. The victim returned home and narrated the incident to the family members.

A police team from Dadri reached the spot and sent the victim for medical examination. The police arrested the three suspects, who appear to be adults, as per primary investigation.

All the three suspects are neighbours and they had gathered at one’s house and committed the crime.

Shukla said Dadri police registered a case against the suspects under Section 376-D (gangrape) and relevant sections of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“The suspects’ medical examination will establish their exact age. We will be able to share more details once the medical report is received,” Shukla said.

