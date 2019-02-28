19-year-old woman alleges rape by neighbour in Noida’s Sector 74

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her neighbour at his home in Sector 74 on Wednesday morning. A medical examination has been ordered for the woman and the suspect has been arrested.

According to police, the woman who is originally from West Bengal, worked as a daily wage earner in Noida.

In her statement to the police, she said her neighbour lured her into his around 10.30am on Wednesday and then sexually assaulted her.

“Both the victim and suspect stay in the labour quarters of a society which is under construction in Sector 74, Noida. The woman later narrated the incident to her family, after which they filed a police complaint. A medical examination was ordered for the woman to ascertain the sexual assault,” Ajay Kumar, station house officer, Sector 49 police station, said.

A case of rape under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the suspect who was later arrested. Police said he hails from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh and is also a daily wage earner.

In another incident, a pregnant woman has alleged that she was raped by her friend’s husband at gunpoint on February 24. A resident of Delhi, she had come to Salarpur to visit her woman friend, whom she says is like a sister to her.

According to police, the woman was offered a lift by the suspect, a property dealer, to the market. He parked the vehicle in a desolate area and raped her and even threatened to harm her husband if she told anyone about the incident. He later dropped her home and the woman narrated the incident to her husband.

“They have filed a case. The suspect is on the run at the moment. Efforts are on to nab him. We are looking into the matter,” Prashant Kapil, station house officer, Sector 39 police station, said.

