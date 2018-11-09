2 Delhi teens killed in Noida as scooter rams into tree, cops suspect low visibility due to smog

Two teenagers, both residents of east Delhi, were killed in the early hours of Thursday morning when the scooter they were riding crashed into a tree near sector 95. The teens were not wearing helmets.

According to police officials, the incident took place around 2am near gate number 5 of the Dalit Prerna Sthal.

“The victims were identified as Rahul Sunar, 18 and Pratap Haldar, 19, both residents of Laxmi Nagar, east Delhi. They were on their way to Rahul’s uncle’s house in Sector 93 when the accident took place,” said Manoj Kumar Pant, station house officer, Sector 20 police station.

Police suspect that the cause of the accident may be low visibility due to smog at that time because of which the duo could not see the tree and crashed into it at high speed. They were taken to the district hospital where they were declared brought dead, police said. Their bodies have been sent for autopsy.

Police said the teenagers had gone to their uncle’s house around 9.30 pm. Then, they left to attend a party in some other part of Noida. After attending the party, they were returning to their uncle’s house when they met with the accident.

Police said Rahul was in the business of electric and fancy lights while Pratap was employed as a delivery boy for online shopping portals.

Police officials notified their families about the accident and are looking into the cause of the accident.

District hospital authorities have alleged that the cops on the spot misbehaved with the emergency medical technician (EMT) and the driver of the ambulance who reached the accident site.

“The cops said that the ambulance reached late. However, according to our records, the call came in at 1.45 am and by 1.48 am, the ambulance was there. We will now file a complaint in this regard with the authorities concerned,” said Ankit Mittal, programme manager, district hospital.

He said that the EMT suffered a few injuries and the incident has left the duo scared.

First Published: Nov 09, 2018 15:00 IST