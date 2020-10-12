21 injured as tractor rams tree in Noida

noida

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 23:53 IST

Noida: As many as 21 labourers were injured when the tractor they were travelling on lost control and crashed into a tree in Sector 15 on Sunday evening.

According to police officials, the accident took place when the labourers, 10 of them women, were returning to their homes in various parts of Noida after finishing work at a construction site near the Dalit Prerna Sthal.

“There was some problem with the steering wheel of the tractor. The driver lost control of the vehicle, but had enough time to crash it into a tree so as to not cause a bigger accident. Due to the crash, the tractor stopped and all of us sustained injuries. But we were lucky not to have suffered too much damage,” said Mahesh Singh, one of the passengers who is a resident of JJ Colony.

The police said that they received a call on the police helpline about the incident after which a team was rushed to the spot.

“There were 21 people on the vehicle and all of them had some injury or the other. They were taken to the district hospital, from where all of them, except one, were later discharged after treatment. One woman in her twenties had serious injuries, and she is still undergoing treatment,” said Rakesh Kumar Singh, station house officer, Sector 20 police station.

“It seems that there was a malfunction with the steering wheel of the tractor that led to the crash. No other cause has been found. No complaint has been filed in this case yet,” said the SHO.