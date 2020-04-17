22-year-old woman ends life in Dadri

noida

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 23:08 IST

A 22-year-old woman allegedly hanged herself to death in Dadri after her husband left home for his in-laws’ place in Palwal Friday morning. The woman wanted to accompany her husband, but he did let her come with him because of the lockdown, police said.

Dinesh Singh, station house officer, Dadri police station, said the woman lived with her husband in Brahampuri Mohalla in Dadri. “The couple had married last year, and the husband works as an electrician. Our preliminary investigation shows the couple had some marital discord in the past. Around 10 am on Friday, the man left home for his in-laws place in Palwal,” he said.

Police said that the woman also wanted to accompany him. “They had a heated argument in the morning. Her husband did not allow her to accompany him due to the lockdown. He left the house saying he would return soon,” Singh said.

Police said after her husband left, the woman got angry and locked herself in a room. “The woman hanged herself with a ceiling fan and died. The woman’s neighbours later reached the spot and knocked on the door but they did not get a response. They then informed her husband. Local people had broken the door open, and had found her hanging,” said the SHO. The husband informed the police and a team from Dadri police soon reached the spot and sent the body for an autopsy, police said.

“The woman’s husband was on the way when he received a call that his wife has ended her life. Police have not found any suicide note from the spot. We have not received a complaint from the woman’s family,” the SHO said. The autopsy report is awaited, he added.

Gautam Budh Nagar does not have a dedicated helpline to deal with such situations. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are +914066202000 from ‘Roshni’ (Hyderabad-based) and +914424640050 from Sneha India Foundation (Delhi-based).