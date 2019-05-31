24-year-old construction worker arrested for rape and murder of nine year old girl

The Ghaziabad police Thursday arrested a 24-year-old construction worker on charges of raping and killing a nine-year-old girl at an under-construction building near Delhi-Meerut Road.

The body of the girl was recovered from the sixth floor of the building. The Kavi Nagar police, on the basis of a complaint filed by the victim’s family, had go through the details of 250 families of workers before zeroing in on the suspect, identified as Vasant Sahu.

Police said the girl, along with her two-year-old cousin, had gone missing from near the construction site around 5.30pm Wednesday.

On noticing that the children were missing, the workers and locals started looking for them. Midway through the search, a few of them heard the cries of the two-year-old girl and rushed to the upper floors of the building. They came across the body of the nine-year-old girl and informed the police.

“The girl was found dead and her body was sent for a post-mortem examination. The small colony at the construction site is home to about 250 families who have come from eastern UP, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Odisha and other places. We had recovered a liquor bottle from the crime scene and we got clues that the suspect was known to the victim and was drunk. We then roped in the crime branch for checking all the families,” Shlok Kumar, superintendent of police (city), said.

Seven police teams were formed and they zeroed in on several suspects, including Sahu who claimed that he was sleeping in his house at the time of the crime. He initially denied having anything to do with the crime, but, on sustained questioning, he admitted to having raped and killed the girl. His bloodstained clothes were also recovered. Police said he had tried washing his undergarments, which also had bloodstains.

“The man, when confronted with the evidence, told us that his wife left him three months ago and he was living alone. He said he had an affair with the victim’s aunt. Lately, that woman had started threatening him over some issue. In order to teach her a lesson, he targeted the girl. He lured the girl along with the two- year- old to the sixth floor of the building after giving her Rs 30 for buying candy. There he raped and strangled her to death,” Kumar said.

The police said the post-mortem examination of the girl’s body confirmed rape and the suspect was booked for rape, murder and also under the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at the Kavi Nagar police station.

