e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / 3 killed after vehicle rams divider on Yamuna Expressway near Delhi

3 killed after vehicle rams divider on Yamuna Expressway near Delhi

The bodies were stuck in the damaged vehicle and villagers from the nearby area gathered to assist in the rescue operation.

noida Updated: Aug 25, 2020 23:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Noida
The people were travelling from different cities of Bihar to Sirsa in Haryana. (HT File photo)
The people were travelling from different cities of Bihar to Sirsa in Haryana. (HT File photo)
         

Three people, including driver and a minor child, were killed and 16 were injured when a passenger vehicle crashed into the divider on Tuesday afternoon on 165-kilometre long Yamuna Expressway connecting Agra with Noida.

“The accident took place at 60 Milestone under Naujheel police station of Mathura around 1pm on Tuesday. There were as many as 19 people travelling in the vehicle. Three of them died on the spot while 16 others were injured,” informed Shirish Chand, superintendent of police, Mathura (Rural Area).

“The driver was killed in the accident when the vehicle rammed the divider. The injured have been admitted to Kailash Hospital and those in serious condition are admitted at Nayati Hospital,” the SP said.

The people were travelling from different cities of Bihar to Sirsa in Haryana. The bodies were stuck in the damaged vehicle and villagers from the nearby area gathered to assist in the rescue operation.

“Exact reasons are yet to be found but the driver sleeping at the wheel cannot be ruled out,” the SP added.

“Efforts are being made to identify the deceased and injured but the prime focus was on arranging treatment for the people in critical condition,” said the officer.

Dead bodies were sent for post mortem in Mathura.

tags
top news
Govt pushes hard to complete 1st all-weather route to Ladakh
Govt pushes hard to complete 1st all-weather route to Ladakh
Photos, chats and a phone: How NIA cracked the Pulwama case
Photos, chats and a phone: How NIA cracked the Pulwama case
‘Sabotage effort to exit grey list’: Imran Khan stings Oppn for defeating FATF-linked bills
‘Sabotage effort to exit grey list’: Imran Khan stings Oppn for defeating FATF-linked bills
Sonia Gandhi, Mamata call meeting of CMs to demand postponement of NEET, JEE
Sonia Gandhi, Mamata call meeting of CMs to demand postponement of NEET, JEE
BJP gears up to face Oppn in Parliament
BJP gears up to face Oppn in Parliament
JEE, NEET to be held as per Sept schedule, says NTA amid calls for postponement
JEE, NEET to be held as per Sept schedule, says NTA amid calls for postponement
Lionel Messi tells Barcelona he wants to leave the club
Lionel Messi tells Barcelona he wants to leave the club
Covid vaccine: India, Russia in talks after Putin declares drug ready-for-use
Covid vaccine: India, Russia in talks after Putin declares drug ready-for-use
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Raigad building collapseAmitabh BachchanPrashant BhushanSushant Singh RajoutVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In