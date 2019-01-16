87-year-old Noida woman files complaint against son for allegedly abandoning her in hospital

An 87-year-old woman has filed a complaint against her son, also a senior citizen, at the Sector 20 police station alleging that he abandoned her at a hospital where she was undergoing treatment.

The woman, Urmila Garg, had been living with her son, daughter-in-law, grandson, his wife and child in a high-rise in Noida Sector 78. According to her, she was earlier living in a house in Sector 27, but her husband had left the house to her son so that he may look after his mother.

“However, after his death, my son sold the house and moved us to Sector 78. He used all my savings and my pension money for the flat,” the woman alleged in her complaint.

According to her, she was admitted to Kailash hospital on December 21, 2018 as she was not feeling well. “I was to be discharged on December 26. However, when the hospital authorities called up my son, he refused to come and take me home. Later, he even stopped responding to calls from the hospital. Finally, I had to call up my daughter and son-in-law, who live in Sector 137, to come for me,” Urmila, who receives the pension of her husband, a former defence personnel, said.

She alleged that all her clothes, money (nearly Rs 30,000), jewellery (gold bangles, chain, earrings and rings), passbook and cheque book, among other belongings, are with her son and she has no access to them for now.

Her grandson, however, claimed that the woman is being pressurised by his aunt and other family members into making these claims and insisted that the allegations are false.

“It all comes back to the property in Sector 27, which was my father’s. They want a share of the profits and that is why they have asked my grandmother to make such allegations,” Tarun, the woman’s grandson, said.

Police officers said probe is on in the matter.

“We are investigating the case based on the complaint we have received. We are questioning everyone involved and due action will be taken soon,” Manoj Kumar Pant, station house officer, Sector 20 police station, said.

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 12:23 IST