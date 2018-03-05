94 Gzb students may not be able to take class 10 board exams

The education department officials in Ghaziabad will soon inspect schools in Ghaziabad where 94 students were recently told to approach another school for getting their admit cards for appearing in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10 board examinations.

The exams for class 10 students began on Monday. The 94 students were to appear for the Hindi paper on Tuesday, as per the CBSE date sheet.

A number of aggrieved parents on Sunday approached one of the schools, Maharaja Convent School, in Vijay Nagar, and demanded that their children be given admit cards. It is alleged that the school officials told them that they have a tie-up with Holy Angel School in Kavi Nagar and students should appear from that school for the board examinations.

However, officials of Holy Angel School on Monday denied having any such “tie-up” with Maharaja Convent School and said they have not registered the 94 students in their school.

“None of the 94 students was enrolled with us and there is no record which can prove that they are our students. Someone gave them a fake list of candidates (LoC), which says that they are to appear from our school for their examination. The LoC is a confidential list held by the respective schools,” Siddharth Jain, chairman of Holy Angel School, said.

“In our LoC, we have nearly 515 students registered with us and they will duly appear for the board examinations. The LoC shown to us by the 94 students and their parents had no signatures or authentication. This seems to be a fake list. We have filed a police complaint at the Kavi Nagar police station as it seems to be a case of cheating and forgery and an attempt to defame our school,” he said.

The aggrieved parents and students on Monday approached the office of the district inspector of schools and also the office of Ghaziabad district magistrate for help. They also filed a police complaint on Sunday.

Kavi Nagar station house officer Samarjeet Singh said he has received both complaints and the matter is being probed.

“We spoke to the CBSE’s Dehradun region officials. They said the students in question are not enrolled with the CBSE and, hence, cannot appear for the exams. They themselves have raised suspicion of foul play. For now, we are going inspect the schools which have admitted students and later told them to appear for examinations from another school,” Pankaj Pandey, district inspector of schools, Ghaziabad, said.

“We assure the parents that legal action will be taken against schools that are found involved in such malpractices,” he said.

On the other hand, parents said they are worried about the future of their children as there is no word from any quarter about how they will write their board exams.

“Our children study at Maharaja Convent School and we have fee slips and documents with us. The school while admitting them in class 9 told us that they have a tie-up with Holy Angel School for the board examination. The Holy Angel has denied any such tie-up and the future of our children is now at stake,” Kanchan Singh, a parent, who has three children admitted to the Maharaja Convent School, said. He is going to withdraw two of his children, who are in classes 6 and class 7, from the school, Singh said.

However, some students of the school said their seniors were able to appear for board exams from another school last year and wondered why they couldn’t be allowed to do the same.

“The previous batch had taken the examination at one of the schools in Greater Noida. But nothing is being done in our case. For the past several days, we are running from pillar to post instead of preparing for the examinations,” an affected student said.

Varun Tyagi, principal of Maharaja Convent School, on Sunday said no student has been sent to another school on his behalf. He could not be reached for comment on Monday.

“I had merely sent my recommendation that 18 students who passed class 8 from my school are meritorious and parents must admit them in Holy Angel School. But there was no tie-up,” Tyagi had said Sunday.