After Sunday’s ‘icy’ winds, mercury to fall further; expect drizzle tomorrow

noida

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 23:50 IST

While the region experienced icy cold winds accompanied by falling mercury levels on Sunday, the weather department expects the temperatures to dip further on Monday.

Meanwhile, the air quality of the region deteriorated from ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ category on Sunday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), another approaching western disturbance – a phenomenon that causes rains in the region and snow in the northern mountains – is likely to hit the region on Monday, leading to change in the wind directions from icy cold north-westerly to slightly warmer southerly or easterly. The Met department also expects drizzling towards Tuesday.

The mercury is expected to fall by a degree on Monday with IMD also warning of moderate to dense fog in the morning hours especially, between 6am to 9am, on Monday and Tuesday.

“On Monday, the sky will remain partly cloudy and there are chances of dense to moderate fog in the morning. The minimum and maximum temperature may hover around 6 degree Celsius and 16 degrees Celsius, respectively. The current weather patterns also suggest drizzle on Tuesday,” an IMD official said.

On Sunday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 7 degrees Celsius, the season’s average, while it was 8.4 degree Celsius a day earlier. The maximum temperature was recorded at 16.7 degree Celsius, three notches below the season’s average, against 17.7 degree Celsius recorded a day earlier.

The air quality in Noida deteriorated due to the weather conditions from ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ on Sunday.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI), on a scale of 0 to 500, of Noida on Sunday was 326 or ‘very poor’. The AQI was 287, considered ‘poor’, a day earlier.

The AQI of Ghaziabad was recorded at 331 (‘very-poor’) against Saturday’s 245 (‘poor’).

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar), the air quality is likely to remain ‘very poor’ for next two days. The deteriorating air quality levels were attributed to the unfavourable weather conditions which do not allow the dispersal of pollutants trapped in the region.

“SAFAR model suggests air quality is likely to stay in the higher end of the ‘poor’ to the lower end of ‘very poor’ category for the next two days and dense fog is likely to cover the region in the morning hours,” a SAFAR forecast said.