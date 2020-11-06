e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Air quality remains ‘severe’ for second consecutive day in Noida and Ghaziabad

Air quality remains ‘severe’ for second consecutive day in Noida and Ghaziabad

noida Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 23:17 IST
Kushagra Dixit
Kushagra Dixit
         

Noida: The air quality of Noida, Ghaziabad and Greater Noida on Friday remained under ‘severe’ category for the second consecutive day, even as the air pollutants ventilated leading to a slight improvement. The levels of particulate matter (PM) pollutants were six to eight times the safe limits, making even healthy people vulnerable to lungs and heart related ailments.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), while the wind speed picked up and reached 8 to10 kmph for a short span leading to ventilation of pollutants on Friday, high instances of fire or stubble burning in neighbouring states did not let the situation to improve significantly. Weather analysts said that the unsupportive meteorological conditions would lead the air pollution levels in the three cities to fluctuate between ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ categories.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), air quality index (AQI) value of Noida, on a scale of 0 to 500, was 406 on Friday against 450 a day earlier, both ‘severe’. Similarly, the AQI values for Ghaziabad and Greater Noida were 433 (464 on Thursday) and 421 (457 a day earlier), respectively.

“The situation is likely to prevail for the next three days as the wind speed will remain low. So, even if there is any improvement, it won’t be a significant one and only marginal. The wind directions will remain westerly, north-westerly coming via Punjab and Haryana,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre, IMD.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), approximately 3,225 instances of stubble fire were observed in neighbouring states in the past 24 hours, against 4,135 the day before. SAFAR also anticipated air quality may improve but will remain within upper and middle range of ‘very poor’.

“Not so calm surface winds are forecasted for the next two days favouring dispersion of pollutants, AQI is likely to improve today and tomorrow, but within the middle-end of the very poor category, deterioration is expected by the late 8th towards the higher end of very poor. SAFAR synergized stubble fire counts over Punjab, Haryana, UP, Uttarakhand and neighbouring areas stood at 3,225 yesterday,” said a SAFAR forecast.

Meanwhile, the average PM2.5 pollutant level for Noida was 270.67 microgrammes per cubic metres (ug/m3) which is more than six times the safe limits, against 372 ug/m3 a day earlier. The PM10 for Noida was 478.077 ug/m3 – almost eight times the safe limits, against 571.4 ug/m3 a day earlier.

The PM2.5 and PM10 for Greater Noida was 276.25 ug/m3 (400.06 on Thursday) and 520.17ug/m3 (620.87 on Thursday) respectively. The permissible limits of PM2.5 and PM10 are 40ug/m3 and 60ug/m3, respectively.

“The pollutants, even though they have improved in the past 24 hours, are strong and high enough to cause health impact and the situation seems same as the last year,” said Shambhavi Shukla, programme officer (air pollution) at Centre for Science and Environment (CSE).

top news
‘Outcome of election won’t affect ties’: MEA on US presidential election
‘Outcome of election won’t affect ties’: MEA on US presidential election
Delhi sees over 7,000 daily Covid-19 cases for first time, tally at 423,831
Delhi sees over 7,000 daily Covid-19 cases for first time, tally at 423,831
Will continue dialogue with China to resolve situation along LAC: India
Will continue dialogue with China to resolve situation along LAC: India
SRH vs RCB Highlights: SRH beat RCB by 6 wickets, to face DC in Qualifier 2
SRH vs RCB Highlights: SRH beat RCB by 6 wickets, to face DC in Qualifier 2
UK revises guidance on business with China, cites ‘national security concerns’
UK revises guidance on business with China, cites ‘national security concerns’
Pompeo provokes China with a pinprick, revokes terror tag for Xinjiang group
Pompeo provokes China with a pinprick, revokes terror tag for Xinjiang group
US state of Georgia says will recount razor-thin vote
US state of Georgia says will recount razor-thin vote
‘Pak needs to reverse decision’: India summons Pak CDA over Kartarpur Sahib row
‘Pak needs to reverse decision’: India summons Pak CDA over Kartarpur Sahib row
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi’s air qualityUGC NET 2020COVID-19IPL 2020 Eliminator, SRH vs RCBCovid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In