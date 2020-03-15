e-paper
Home / Noida / All cinema halls in Noida, Ghaziabad to remain closed till Mar 31 amid coronavirus scare

All cinema halls in Noida, Ghaziabad to remain closed till Mar 31 amid coronavirus scare

The orders will be effective immediately, according to official statements

noida Updated: Mar 15, 2020 23:45 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Noida/Ghaziabad
Along with closure of cinema halls, Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has also ordered closure of all gymnasiums in the district.
Along with closure of cinema halls, Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has also ordered closure of all gymnasiums in the district.(Burhaan Kinu/HT Photo)
         

In view of the coronavirus outbreak, all cinema halls across Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad will remain closed till March 31, the administrations of the two districts said on Sunday.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has also ordered closure of all gymnasiums in the district.

The orders will be effective immediately, according to official statements.

“All owners, operators and managers of cinema halls and gymnasiums in Gautam Buddh Nagar are directed to keep their facilities completely closed till March 31 in public interest due to the situation caused by coronavirus,” District Magistrate Brajesh Narain Singh said.

He said non-compliance of the order will lead to legal proceedings against offenders.

Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said in case the situation vis-a-vis coronavirus improves before March 31, the closure order of cinema halls can be lifted.

