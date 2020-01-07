Amrapali flats registry in Noida from tomorrow

noida

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 23:35 IST

Supreme Court-appointed court receiver for Amrapali projects R Venkataramani, on Tuesday, directed the Noida authority and the stamp and registration department to immediately start registration of apartments for Amrapali apartment owners. Amrapali investors, who have all documents ready and stamp papers ready can get their apartment registry done on any working day at the Sector 33 office.

“Wednesday is a holiday. Thursday onwards apartment owners can get their registry executed provided they have all the necessary documents and stamp papers. So far, teams of the Noida authority and the court receiver documents verified for over 5,000 housing units. We have directed the authority and the registration department to immediately start registry of those who have all the required documents,” the court receiver said.

Following orders from the Supreme Court, the court receiver got documents verified of over 5,000 apartment owners in housing projects, including Sapphire 1 and 2 in Sector 45, Princely Estate and Silicon City in Sector 76 and Platinum City in Sector 119. Noida has over 10,000 apartment owners, who are living in Amrapali housing projects.

However, the registry of flats will not start for Greater Noida projects as the verification work is yet to be completed. “Once verification of projects is finished in Greater Noida, we will also start registering apartments there. As of now, we have only started registry for Amrapali projects in Noida,” Venkataramani said.

Apartment owners welcomed the move.

“We have been waiting for this day for last 10 years. Finally, we will be able to get ownership of our flats. The registry will enable us to get legal ownership over our apartments in which we shifted without registry as the builder had failed to deliver the project on time,” Rajiv Kumar, apartment owner in Princely Estate, said.

On July 23, 2019, the Supreme Court had appointed a court receiver to control the housing projects and carry out further activities, including registration of ready flats, accepting money from buyers, selling unsold flats and dealing with the state-owned NBCC that has been directed to complete the stuck housing projects. The court gave one month’s time for execution of registry, which was later extended to three months as it more time was needed for verification of documents related to the sale of flats.