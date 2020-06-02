e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 02, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Another patient dies of Covid-19 in GB Nagar; death toll goes now to eight in the district

Another patient dies of Covid-19 in GB Nagar; death toll goes now to eight in the district

noida Updated: Jun 02, 2020 23:19 IST
Sanjeev K JHa
Sanjeev K JHa
Hindustantimes
         

A 48-year-old man died of Covid-19 in Gautam Budh Nagar on Tuesday, taking the toll in the district to eight, district health officials said. It also saw 26 new cases, pushing the tally to 496.

The dead man, a resident of Rajat Vihar in sector 62, was admitted to the Covid-19 intensive care unit (ICU) of Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida on Saturday afternoon. He also suffered from bronchopneumonia with sepsis and acute respiratory distress syndrome, the district administration said in its statement.

This is the first death of a person under 50 in the district. The district earlier had recorded deaths of seven men, aged 60, 62, 62, 65, 71, 90 and 58, due to Covid-19, according to district officials.

Forty-seven patients were discharged -- 12 from Sharda Hospital, 31 each from GIMS and two from Super Specialty Paediatric Hospital and Postgraduate Teaching Institute (SSPHPGTI). Two other patients, who have also been cured, are still in the treatment for other ailments.

District surveillance officer Dr Sunil Dohre said of 496 positive cases till Tuesday late evening, 346 patients have been discharged from different hospitals till the date. “Eight patients have so far lost their lives and 30 have been cross-notified from other districts and states. As a result, the district now has 142 active cases,” Dohre said.

Dohre further said that health camps were organised in 12 sensitive places in the district on Sunday, including at Mamura, Nithari, Sarfabad, Harola, sectors 8, 9 and 10. “A total of 838 patients were screened today and 18 of them, who had symptoms of fever, have been referred to the district hospital,” he said.

Giving details of the 30 cross-notified Covid-19 positive cases, the district surveillance officer said that while 13 of them are from Delhi, one patient each from West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh have also been found cross-notified in the GB Nagar district. “While three patient have duplicate entries in the log, the remaining 12 are from other districts of Uttar Pradesh, including five from Bulandshahr, four from Ghaziabad, two from Hapur and one from Agra,” he said.

top news
In 40-minute phone call, Trump invites PM Modi to G7 meet, discusses China standoff
In 40-minute phone call, Trump invites PM Modi to G7 meet, discusses China standoff
ED files chargesheet against P Chidambaram, son Karti in INX Media case
ED files chargesheet against P Chidambaram, son Karti in INX Media case
India is sensitive to China but won’t allow change in any border sector
India is sensitive to China but won’t allow change in any border sector
With 1,298 new Covid-19 cases, Delhi records highest single-day spike
With 1,298 new Covid-19 cases, Delhi records highest single-day spike
How five states in India are leading economy to recovery from lockdown
How five states in India are leading economy to recovery from lockdown
Tirumala temple opens on June 8, devotees told to keep 6ft distance
Tirumala temple opens on June 8, devotees told to keep 6ft distance
Mumbai civic body tweets list of dos and don’ts as Cyclone Nisarga approaches
Mumbai civic body tweets list of dos and don’ts as Cyclone Nisarga approaches
Covid | ‘50% deaths among 10% population’: Govt breaks down mortality data
Covid | ‘50% deaths among 10% population’: Govt breaks down mortality data
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Lockdown 5.0Cyclone NisargaJAC 9th result 2020 live updateJharkhand Board 9th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In