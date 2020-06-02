Another patient dies of Covid-19 in GB Nagar; death toll goes now to eight in the district

noida

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 23:19 IST

A 48-year-old man died of Covid-19 in Gautam Budh Nagar on Tuesday, taking the toll in the district to eight, district health officials said. It also saw 26 new cases, pushing the tally to 496.

The dead man, a resident of Rajat Vihar in sector 62, was admitted to the Covid-19 intensive care unit (ICU) of Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida on Saturday afternoon. He also suffered from bronchopneumonia with sepsis and acute respiratory distress syndrome, the district administration said in its statement.

This is the first death of a person under 50 in the district. The district earlier had recorded deaths of seven men, aged 60, 62, 62, 65, 71, 90 and 58, due to Covid-19, according to district officials.

Forty-seven patients were discharged -- 12 from Sharda Hospital, 31 each from GIMS and two from Super Specialty Paediatric Hospital and Postgraduate Teaching Institute (SSPHPGTI). Two other patients, who have also been cured, are still in the treatment for other ailments.

District surveillance officer Dr Sunil Dohre said of 496 positive cases till Tuesday late evening, 346 patients have been discharged from different hospitals till the date. “Eight patients have so far lost their lives and 30 have been cross-notified from other districts and states. As a result, the district now has 142 active cases,” Dohre said.

Dohre further said that health camps were organised in 12 sensitive places in the district on Sunday, including at Mamura, Nithari, Sarfabad, Harola, sectors 8, 9 and 10. “A total of 838 patients were screened today and 18 of them, who had symptoms of fever, have been referred to the district hospital,” he said.

Giving details of the 30 cross-notified Covid-19 positive cases, the district surveillance officer said that while 13 of them are from Delhi, one patient each from West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh have also been found cross-notified in the GB Nagar district. “While three patient have duplicate entries in the log, the remaining 12 are from other districts of Uttar Pradesh, including five from Bulandshahr, four from Ghaziabad, two from Hapur and one from Agra,” he said.