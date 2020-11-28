Anticipating surge in Covid-19 cases, state govt asks districts to ensure availability of different kinds of beds

noida

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 23:29 IST

NOIDA: Apprehending a surge in Covid-19 cases during the ongoing winter season, the Uttar Pradesh government has asked all the district magistrates in the state to ensure the availability of different kinds of beds for Covid-19 patients and to ramp up contact tracing in their respective districts.

In a letter issued by UP chief secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari, it has been stated that after analysis of the Covid-19 figures of different districts, it was found that the cases are on the rising trend in several districts that include the NCR districts of the state.

“As even common people can have respiratory problems during the winter, it may serve a rider for increasing the Covid-19 complications. Therefore, maximum precautions must be taken in the coming two months,” stated the letter issued on Friday.

The government has also asked the district magistrates and divisional commissioners to make all the L-2 and L-3 Covid-19 facilities well-equipped with adequate ICU and high dependency unit (HDU) beds. “All these beds must have uninterrupted oxygen facilities. The capacity of beds must be increased at all the L-1 facilities, so that they could be used at the time of any emergency,” the letter said.

The district officials have also been asked to ramp up effective and qualitative contact tracing. “The administration must ensure effective mapping of those areas, from where more cases are being detected. Based on this mapping, focussed surveillance in those areas must be ramped up and it has to be ensured that maximum number of RT-PCR tests must be done in those high-risk areas,” the letter said.

Mentioning that digital mapping is being successfully done in Gautam Budh Nagar district with the help of ‘Google Earth Pro’ application, the letter has asked other districts to follow this methodology. “The ratio of RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests must be maintained to 40:60. The Covid-19 testing facilities must be increased in all the districts,” the letter stated.

When contacted, GB Nagar district magistrate Suhas LY said that there is no dearth of beds in the district, even in the L-2 and L-3 facilities. “Apart from increasing the testing, stress is being laid on proper contact tracing. In the present situation, early and timely tracking and providing adequate treatment are the main goals before the administration. Despite having adequate beds for Covid-19 patients, all private and government hospitals have been asked to increase the number of ICU and HDU beds,” he said.

In GB Nagar, there are a total of 2,411 Covid-19 beds in various hospitals. Of these beds, 1,212 were occupied till Friday.

Suhas also said that the administration’s main focus is on reducing the number of deaths and curing the maximum possible number of infected patients on time. “For that, we have adapted the ‘tracking, testing and treating’ method. The health workers have been told to find out 25 contacts of one infected patient. We are testing nearly 5,000 people every day. While recovery rate in GB Nagar is still over 90%, the current case fatality rate (CFR) is around 0.36%, which is much better than the state’s overall CFR of 1.42%,” the DM said.

District chief medical officer Dr Deepak Ohri said that the health workers have been asked to increase the daily testing to over 7,000. “To check the rise in new positive cases in the district, the health officials and workers have been categorically asked to keep strict surveillance in the crowded areas,” Ohri said.