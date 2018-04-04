Authority begins work on Noida’s largest park

The Noida authority has started developing the city’s biggest park — spread over 75 acres in Sector 91 and located along Noida Expressway, close to residential towers. The authority will cut around 3,500 eucalyptus and around 20 babul trees to make way for the park’s development.

The authority had, in 1985, planted eucalyptus trees to save the government land from encroachment from the land mafia. It decided to cut 3,500 eucalyptuses and 20 babool trees in 2014 with the aim of converting the land into a park for the residents.

“We took the decision to cut 3,500 eucalyptus trees because all these trees have completed their lifespans and have begun dying. We had planted this variety in 1985 because it soaks up a lot of water and this area was then surrounded by water. These trees saved the land from the land mafia, who would have encroached upon it,” said Omvir Singh, director, horticulture, Noida authority.

The park will include two lakes, an amphitheatre, a multi-purpose hall, a food court and several fountains for visitors’ amusement, said officials. The authority has allocated a budget of ₹35 crore for the development of this park over the next 18 months.

“We have already started the construction of walkways and begun cleaning this area. We hope that the park will be ready for public use next year. It will be the biggest oxygen bank of the city,” said Singh.

The authority’s horticulture department has decided to plant 4,300 trees of different varieties and 99,000 ornamental plants inside the park.

Sector 91 is surrounded by sectors 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 96, 104, 105 and 93, among other areas.

“The park will not only boost the green cover of our city but also provide a picnic spot, where families can have good time,” said Singh.

The authority had, in 2014, wanted to ready the park by the end of 2015. But it failed to start the work on the ground because it could not hire an agency for the park’s development

“Now we have now hired an agency that has started the development work,” said Singh.