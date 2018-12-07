Cab driver found dead with throat slit, multiple stab wounds in the abdomen near NH-24

The police on Thursday morning recovered the body of a 35-year-old cab driver from Bamheta village, NH-24. The man was found with his throat slit and with multiple stab wounds to the abdomen. The family suspects that some of his friends could be behind the murder.

Villagers spotted the body of Aas Mohammad on Thursday morning in an isolated field near a school in the village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Kavi Nagar police station.

The family members of the victim said he was last seen around 11pm Wednesday and said he was taken away by some of his friends who are stated to be residents of Govindpuram.

The victim was a resident of Sarai Nazar Ali locality near MMG district hospital, police said.

“For the past several days, my brother had been staying at the house of our sister. He was involved in an accident around seven years ago and the insurance company had raised a claim against him. A person was also killed in the accident. So my brother preferred to sleep to at our sister’s house. Around 5pm Wednesday, he went out but he never returned,” Shakir Malik, the victim’s brother, said.

“We have come to know from villagers that he was seen in the locality around 11pm. But some of his friends took him away for a party at Lal Kuan. On Thursday morning, we received a call from police about the discovery of his body. The police contacted us after getting out number from his ID card,” he said.

The victim had two minor sons, aged 4 and 10 years. The family said his throat was slit with a sharp object and has some six to seven stab wounds in the abdomen.

The police, on the basis of the family’s complaint, have registered a case of murder against unidentified persons at Kavi Nagar police station.

“The incident seemed to have taken place due to some personal enmity or dispute. The ID cards, cash and other valuables were found intact and nothing was taken away. We suspect the role of people known to the victim. We have started the investigation and have called in a few persons for questioning. The murder probably took place late Wednesday,” Atish Kumar Singh, circle officer (city 2), said.

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 13:17 IST