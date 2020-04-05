Call on extending prohibitory orders in Noida will be taken on April 14

The Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate on Sunday said that it would decide whether on not to extend the imposition of Section 144 in the district on April 14, the last day of the lockdown.

Confusion prevailed over the extension of Section 144 when the police department on Sunday issued a press note stating that the prohibitory orders will be extended from the previous date of April 5 to April 30, during which time all guidelines of the lockdown will be followed.

However, senior officials denied the information.

“Section 144 is in place till April 14. We will then take a call on extending it further depending on the situation,” Akhilesh Kumar, additional commissioner of police, law and order, said

The commissionerate had, for the first time this year, imposed Section 144 on February 15, which was to last till March 15 (during the festival and examination season). However, as the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic spread across the country, the imposition was extended till April 5.

The press note released by the Gautam Budh Nagar police had stated: “The nationwide lockdown will continue till April 14. For protection from the virus and safety of the public, Section 144 of the CrPC had been imposed till April 5, which is now being extended till April 30, 2020.” The police notice was signed by Ashutosh Dwivedi, additional deputy commissioner of police, law and order.

In case the date is extended, all the regulations of the lockdown will continue for the extended time as well.

“Even when the lockdown ends, any political, cultural, religious, or sports-related demonstration or rally or any other programme will not be allowed. Necessary legal action will be taken against any person found in violation of these guidelines,” the police notice stated.

However, the Noida police sent out another press note in the evening, stating that the extension is only till April 15.

Before the commissionerate system came into place in January, the power to impose Section 144 resided with the district administration. The section empowers an executive magistrate to issue orders in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger. It is often used to prohibit an assembly of five or more persons when unrest is anticipated but does not apply to examinees, wedding processions, etc.

Ever since the lockdown started on March 24, the Gautam Budh Nagar police have registered 513 FIRs against offenders under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, which is levied in violation of Section 144, while 304 people have been apprehended for the same.