Car denied entry into Ghaziabad high-rise, group beats up guards, vandalises property

A group of 10 to 12 men allegedly barged inside the main entrance of Proview Laboni high rise in Crossings Republik Township on late Sunday night and beat-up two security men besides vandalising the guard room. The police said the guards had denied entry to the car of the suspects into the high rise premises.

According to police, the incident took place around 9.30pm on Sunday when several men armed with sharp-edged weapons and sticks arrived at the main entrance and landed blows on security supervisor, Kapil. Later, they also beat up another guard, Kuldeep besides damaging the guard room and the equipment inside it.

“Initially, a non-cognizable report was lodged at Vijay Nagar police station. After seeing the nature of injuries inflicted on the two guards, we are now getting an FIR registered. IPC sections for rioting will also be added to the case. The men had fled the highrise after the incident. Our teams are searching for them and they will be arrested soon,” Shlok Kumar, superintendent of police (city), said.

The police identified the prime suspect as Omvir Singh, who owns a mobile shop in the township and is a resident of neighbouring Dundahera. He had come in his XUV-500 car to meet some resident of the high rise on Sunday evening, police said.

“The altercation started after the guards denied the entry of Singh’ car into the high rise. Singh left and later arrived with 10-12 armed men,” Kumar added. According to members of the apartment owners’ association (AOA), Singh had come to the high rise at around 5pm on June 23 but the guards had denied entry to his car as the gate was only meant for the resident’s use.

“The guards told him to use another gate instead which made the man furious. He went away shouting that he will teach the guards a lesson. Around 9.30pm a man arrived at the main gate on his scooter and soon, other men arrived and started beating up the security supervisor As a result, the supervisor suffered a severe head injury,” Ujjwal Mishra, AOA president, said.

Later, they beat-up the other guard and vandalised the guard room besides breaking the barrier. “The men then fled the spot. After I came to know of the incident, we reported the matter to the police,” he added.

