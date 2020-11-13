e-paper
Home / Noida / Chokhi Haveli - Noida’s version of Delhi haat to open in Sector 33-A

Chokhi Haveli - Noida’s version of Delhi haat to open in Sector 33-A

noida Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 23:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Noida Authority said that it will open a ‘Chokhi Haveli’, a village-theme based cultural centre at Shilp Haat in sector 33A, where residents can enjoy food, shop, and experience culture.

Spread across 10 acres, the campus houses a Shilp Haat and Weavers’ Bhavan. The authority has fixed ₹450 fee for entry for an adult and ₹350 for children.

“We welcome all Noida residents to newly designed Chokhi Haveli at Noida Haat. Residents can enjoy essence of an urban village with different activities like live performances, delicious food, puppet shows and other activities,” said Ritu Maheshwari chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

“The Chokhi Haveli developed in a vast open space is conceptualized to promote and showcase the traditional Indian village heritage and culture. The place will give a feel of real traditional village culture and hospitality to visitors. It will take young folks back to our roots,” said Rajeev Tyagi general manager of the Noida authority. “Visitor can savour unlimited Rajasthani food and multiple entertainment options such as live performances, light laser shows, kids zone, traditional folk dances, magic shows, face reading and other activities for children.”

Authority officials said that cuisines from other Indian states will also be available later.

