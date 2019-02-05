Class 10 boy in Noida detained for killing father to ‘avenge insult’, say cops

A 15-year-old class 10 student was detained by police for allegedly murdering his father with the lid of a milk can outside their home in Dankaur on Sunday night.

Police suspect it to be a case of revenge as the boy was thrown out of the house six months ago.

According to family members, the 45-year-old deceased (his name is not being revealed to protect the identity of the juvenile) had a turbulent relation with his son.

A resident of Astauli village in Dankaur, the deceased worked as a farmer and also ran a dairy business.

“The two of them had a troubled relationship. Nearly six months ago, my father-in-law had thrown him out of the house after the latter attacked him following an argument,” said the man’s son-in-law said, adding that the family had accepted the boy back, but he was harbouring a grudge against his father since that incident.

The deceased has four children—two daughters and two sons.

He was reportedly an ‘alcoholic’ because of which his wife has been living separately with her parents and their other son and unmarried daughter.

According to police, the boy allegedly attacked his father around 9.30pm with the lid of an aluminium can kept nearby. The deceased was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, they said.

A call was made to the police by one of the neighbours around 9.40pm. “It seems that the two were having an argument. In the heat of the moment, the boy started hitting his father with the lid after which the older man collapsed. He was taken to Kailash hospital in Kasna where he succumbed to injuries just before midnight,” Farmood Ali Pundir, station house officer, Dankaur police station, said.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC was registered against the accused. He was detained and sent to an observation home after being produced before a Child Welfare Committee on Monday.

First Published: Feb 05, 2019 10:02 IST