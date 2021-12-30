e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 29, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Competition to encourage waste treatment in Greater Noida

Competition to encourage waste treatment in Greater Noida

noida Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 00:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida Authority has opened a competition for housing societies that treat their waste on their premises.

The move is aimed at encouraging “bulk waste generators” to follow rules and make the city a better place, said officials.

Each society has to provide their waste segregation and treatment methodology details to the authority on its website by January 10, 2021. “Then the authority team will inspect to verify their claims. Once verified, the health department will identify the best practices and finalise the winners middle of January,” said Deep Chandar additional chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority.

The first prize carries a reward of ₹2 lakh, second ₹1.5 lakh and third will get ₹1 lakh.

As per the waste management rules-2016 the housing complexes or other buildings, which are built on 5000 square metres of land or above area or produces 100 kg waste daily then they need to treat it at their premises as they are the bulk waste generators.

top news
States scramble to locate hundreds of UK returnees
States scramble to locate hundreds of UK returnees
‘Chinese air force heavily deployed in Ladakh theatre in support of PLA’: IAF chief
‘Chinese air force heavily deployed in Ladakh theatre in support of PLA’: IAF chief
GST revenue may exceed Rs 1 lakh crore for third consecutive month
GST revenue may exceed Rs 1 lakh crore for third consecutive month
Mumbai records lowest Covid-19 deaths since May
Mumbai records lowest Covid-19 deaths since May
Wuhan’s Covid-19 cases may have been 10 times higher than estimated: Study
Wuhan’s Covid-19 cases may have been 10 times higher than estimated: Study
When Zoom became a verb, and home, an office
When Zoom became a verb, and home, an office
TMC leader shot dead in Bengal’s Howrah district, mob ransacks buses, shops
TMC leader shot dead in Bengal’s Howrah district, mob ransacks buses, shops
Covid update: India confirms new strain cases; Mumbai’s lowest deaths since May
Covid update: India confirms new strain cases; Mumbai’s lowest deaths since May
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEMutant Coronavirus StrainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

India news

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In