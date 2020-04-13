Corona warriors deliver essential services in Noida

noida

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 16:19 IST

When vendors couldn’t turn up on time to deliver essential services such as groceries, milk or vegetables in some areas amid the lockdown, particularly in sectors that are sealed for being coronavirus disease (Covid-19) hot spots, many junior engineers, horticulture inspectors and other government officials helped to deliver goods at odd hours.

At times vendors are late or left with no supply, and residents, particularly elders, call the Noida authority that is supplying essential services for help.

“If anyone in any sector be it normal or part of sealed hot spots needs vegetables, fruits, milk, groceries or even medicine, then we try to address the issue immediately no matter what time it is. Our motive is that people get immediate help in this time of crisis. Our juniors engineers, inspectors or other team members are delivering essential goods personally at homes, either with a vendor or by themselves,” said Rajeev Tyagi, general manager of the Noida authority.

There are 25 hot spots in Gautam Budh Nagar district.

On Saturday morning, Sumitra V Goenka sought help from the Noida authority as she needed vegetables and other essential goods in Sector 44, which is one of the hot spots. The authority delivered vegetables to her.

“She was facing issues in locating the vendor and was stressed out. Our junior engineer Dinesh Lawania immediately provided help. Similarly, our staff delivered all essential goods to people in all hot spots and other areas immediately. We are trying to resolve all issues, wherever people are facing them,” said Tyagi.

In Wazidpur, another hot spot, a family had issues in locating the vendor assigned to the area and called the authority’s engineer at night.

“At our request, the junior engineer himself came with our order in the night. We are thankful to the Noida authority, that their junior staff is working day and night, and personally visiting people in need of essential services,” said Dipika Singh, a resident of Wazidpur.

Similarly in Sector 22, which is also a hot spot and sealed, the authority immediately sent their staff when the assigned vendor did not turn up for some reason.

“Senior Noida authority officials immediately called me and rushed junior staff to the sector. They immediately arranged another vendor, who provided all essential goods. We must appreciate and encourage these corona warriors, who are coming out daily for their services because their lives are also at risk,” said Sudharshan Awasthi a resident of Sector 22.

Even Sector 51 residents were irate on Saturday as they did not receive the supply of essential goods.

“I called up the Noida authority and informed them that people are angry. In half an hour, the junior engineer and other staff along with vendors reached our sector with vegetables, fruits, medicines and milk. We appreciated their effort,” said Sanjiv Kumar, general secretary of the Sector 51 residents’ welfare association.

The Noida authority’s team also promptly helped residents after Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh’s intervention.

“Some people sought help from me. We informed the Noida authority and they immediately helped the persons in need. Helping the needy in a crisis is our duty and we are trying to do our best,” said Singh.

Residents started facing problems after the entry of vendors was prohibited inside the housing complexes once the UP government identified hot spots. But on Sunday, Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Suhas LY strictly ordered that goods must be delivered at doorsteps.

“The administration and the police have allowed for the provision of door delivery of essential goods inside the hot spots. Some residents’ welfare associations are forcing residents to go to the gate compulsorily. Request them to follow rules. Violations shall be strictly dealt with,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar.