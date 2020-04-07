Covid-19: Nurse of a private hospital found positive; 2 patients discharged

noida

A 20-year-old nurse from the dialysis department of a private hospital in Sector 62 has been found to be positive for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). This is the first case of a medical professional getting infected with SARS-CoV-2 in the district. The woman is a resident of Maujpur in Delhi but is working in the Noida hospital. The total number of positive cases in the district stand at 58.

Another lab technician of the hospital was found positive for the infection in Delhi after which samples of the woman and other medical staff were taken last week. The girl was living in a paying guest(PG) accommodation with a friend in Sector 62 since the lockdown was announced.

Officials have sealed the PG and the area around it for containment as per the protocol. The woman has been admitted in the Sharda Hospital in Greater Noida. The wing of the hospital where the nurse worked along with the lab technician has been sealed and complete sanitisation of the hospital premises has been carried out.

“We had tested the medical staff of the hospital as a precautionary measure after a lab technician was found positive in Delhi. After this, the woman was found positive. The medical staff of the hospital who came in direct or indirect contact of the woman and the lab technician has been asked to undergo home quarantine. All the required measures have been taken as per the protocol to contain and sanitise the area,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate.

In another development, a 39-year-old man from Sector 150, who was admitted along with his 33-year-old wife, was shifted to Sharda Hospital after his condition deteriorated on Tuesday. The couple has been shifted to Sharda on late Tuesday night. The blood count of the man has come down drastically, making his condition serious.

According to the health officials, it is difficult to use the single donor platelets procedure with him as it can put the donor at the risk of getting infected with COVID-19 as they have to be seated on two different beds next to each other during the process. Single donor platelets are prepared by the platelet aphaeresis machine.

Doctors can explore the option of random donor platelets (RDP), which are prepared from donated blood.

In another development, two patients were discharged from the Government Institute of Medical Sciences on Tuesday evening. One discharged patient is an employee of the Ceasefire company in Sector 137, who was admitted along with his wife and daughter for COVID-19 infection.

Another discharged patient is a 35-year-old man from a residential society in Zeta-1 area of Greater Noida who had a foreign travel history.

“We are happy to see that 10 Covid-19 patients have been discharged after responding successfully to the treatment given. In the coming few days, we are expecting that more people will be discharged,’ said Dr Saurabh Shrivastava, head of department, medicine.