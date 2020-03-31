Covid-19 outbreak: Ceasefire’s office in Sector135 sealed by district administration

noida

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 22:08 IST

The fire safety solutions firm ‘Ceasefire’ has been sealed by the district administration after 13 employees and 11 of their family members had tested positive for Covid-19 in Noida. The newly appointed district magistrate Suhas LY ordered the sealing and directed the mass sampling of people related to the firm.

According to the health department, last week, the company was sanitised and locked but it wasn’t sealed. On Tuesday afternoon, the company was sealed on the orders of the new DM.

On Monday, former district magistrate BN Singh had to face the wrath of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath for the trail of people who got infected through the employees of Ceasefire.

Singh has been divested of his charge and attached to the Board of Revenue in Lucknow and a department inquiry initiated against him. An FIR has been filed against the company at the Expressway police station for hiding details of three employees who had a travel history from the UK.

“We have sealed the firm and the sampling of people attached to it has been started. An FIR has already been registered in the matter and appropriate legal action will be taken. Security guards who were present in the office have also been asked to go into quarantine. The health department is trying to find out if they are infected,” Suhas LY, district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar, said.

Until now, 24 persons, who are directly or indirectly linked with the company, have tested positive for the virus. These 24 include 13 employees and 11 family members.

Officials are going to take samples of around 63 persons attached to Ceasefire. “Sampling of 26 persons was done on Monday and 30 samples were collected on Tuesday. Their reports are awaited,” Sunil Dohre, additional chief medical officer.

“We had informed the officials of Bareilly, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Bulandshahr about people linked with Ceasefire. In Gautam Budh Nagar, of the total 38 Covid-19 cases, 24 are connected to the firm,” Dohre said.

In Bareilly, one employee of Ceasefire and five of his family, including his wife, father, mother, brother, and sister tested positive for Covid-19. The man’s two-year-old son is negative for the infection but he has been put in isolation.

In Ghaziabad, two of the Covid-19 positive are employees of the company. They include a 30-year-old man from Shalimar Garden and a 37-year-old woman.

By Tuesday night, the health department had tracked 1,135 travellers, and 1,852 persons are under the surveillance. A total of 626 samples have been collected, 38 cases have come positive, 421 samples have come negative and 170 results are awaited.

The managing director of Ceasefire had returned from London on March 1, while another employee had returned from London on March 7. The company also had a visiting auditor from London for three days in the third week of March. All the three persons jumped their quarantine period and were attending office which led to the spread among other employees and from them to their family members.

The MD is undergoing treatment at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences; he is still asymptomatic.

The Expressway police has lodged an FIR against Ceasefire under section 45 (offences committed within India), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code. The FIR has been lodged on the orders of the CMO for hiding the foreign travel history by a few employees of the firm.