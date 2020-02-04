CRRI begins survey to improve traffic flow on arterial Noida roads

noida

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 21:02 IST

The Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) has begun a survey of Noida roads in order to suggest structural changes that can improve traffic flow on major roads in Noida.

The traffic police and Noida authority has engaged CRRI to conduct studies on three major stretches.

Rajesh S, deputy commissioner of police, traffic, Gautam Budh Nagar, said a team of CRRI conducted an inspection of Master Plan One road — from DND Flyway to Sector 12-22 crossing — on Monday. “They will submit a report soon and after that, necessary measures will be taken,” he said.

Dr A Mohan Rao and Subhash Chand, senior principal scientists, CRRI, headed a team that conducted the preliminary study on Monday.

Rao said his team has been assigned to conduct a study on three corridors. “The first stretch we have to study is Master Plan One road, which connects Delhi to Noida via the DND Flyway. We conducted a primary study from DND Flyway to Sector 12/22 and Sector 56. We have noticed some structural faults in the road design. The second corridor is DSC Road also known as Dadri-Challera-Surajpur Road. The third project is Road Number 6 from NH-24 to Sector 71/72,” he said.

Rao said there are also some upcoming projects in Noida such as the development of an elevated road over Shahdara drain.

“We need to conduct a study and also forecast the traffic pressure from the upcoming projects. On Monday, we found that the medians on Master Plan One road was open at several places, which slowed down traffic. There are some U-turns and traffic lights which need to be redesigned. We will conduct a study and submit a report in three months,” Rao said.

Anil Kumar Jha, additional DCP (general), Gautam Budh Nagar, said the Master Plan One road is crucial for the city. “It connects the DND Flyway to Noida and further ahead to Ghaziabad. This means that this is a link from Delhi to Noida and a number of people use this road for daily commuting. We have found that there are five traffic lights on the stretch — at T Series Crossing, BSNL Crossing, Sector 10/21, Sector 12/22 and Sector 56. The traffic remains slow and it often takes an hour to travel from DND Flyway to Delhi-Meerut Expressway (NH 9). Once this stretch is made free of congestion, a person can commute the same distance in 10 minutes,” Jha, who had accompanied the CRRI team on Monday, said.