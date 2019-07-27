Day after CEO’s warning, Noida ED removes street vendors

The Noida authority, on Friday, removed street vendors from Sectors 18 and 150 markets and nearby roads in, among other areas. The action was taken by the enforcement wing of the authority, which had conducted an anti-encroachment drive.

On Thursday, the authority CEO had directed the enforcement department officials to either work or face disciplinary action.

The drive was initiated after the Noida authority chief executive officer Ritu Maheshwari instructed the enforcement wing to take tough action against street vendors and those indulging in illegal construction across the city.

Though the authority has started removing street vendors, they were yet to take any action against illegal construction, officials said.

“We have directed the enforcement wing to remove all encroachment from government land and roadsides because it results in vehicular congestion and creates sanitation issues on the roads. The action against street vendors and other kinds of illegal activities will continue,” Maheshwari said.

The enforcement wing team also removed vehicles parked illegally at undesignated places.

“We removed the parked vehicles from Udyog Marg because the motorists park their vehicles on road and cause traffic congestion. As per the orders from the CEO we will continue taking action against the illegal parking to ensure free passage for motorists,” an official of enforcement department entrusted with removing encroachments said requesting anonymity.

First Published: Jul 27, 2019 00:02 IST