Despite surge, only 35% of Covid beds occupied in GB Nagar, most remain in home isolation

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 23:02 IST

Despite the surge in Covid-19 patients this month, nearly 65% of the 2,857 beds in Gautam Budh Nagar’s Covid-dedicated hospitals are vacant.

A further analysis will show that most of the beds reserved for mild cases are the most unoccupied as patients chose to be home isolated rather than spend time in an institution. Facilities that treat severe and moderate cases, meanwhile, have just over half their beds occupied. The paid facilities show nearly 85% occupancy.

On Wednesday, the district had 1,966 positive cases, but over 950 of them were under home isolation, and the recovery rate was around 81%.

District magistrate Suhas LY said the administration was working to increasing the number of beds.

“To cope with any emergency, we have plans to take number of dedicated beds for Covid-19 patients to at least 5,000. And, since the state government has already announced the price caps for private medical colleges and hospitals, many of them have already started developing exclusive facilities for the treatment of Covid-19 patients,” he said.

The DM also said that all private and government hospitals have been asked to ensure that all patients be treated without delay. “If any hospital has any difficulty in treating the patients, they can refer them to hospitals with better treatment facilities. However, the referring hospital must co-ordinate properly with the referred hospital so that the patients don’t suffer. Following standard protocol for Covid-19 is mandatory for all the hospitals,” he said.

According to the official sources, there are 171 patients in the four L-1 (for mild cases) category hospitals that has 1,430 beds. This includes the 250 in Tata hospital (sector 125) and 240 in Noida Institute of Medical Science, 900 in Bennett Hospital and 30 in community health centre (CHC, Bisrakh).

Acting district surveillance officer Dr. Sunil Dohre said that Bennett Hospital and CHC (Bisrakh) have been kept as reserve to accommodate the patients in case of emergency.

“In the L-2 category hospitals (for moderate illness), the Kailash Hospital (Sector 10), which has 140 beds, there is 90% occupancy, the Child PGI (in Sector 30) has over 95% of its 120beds unoccupied, JP hospital (Sector 128) has 75% of its 112 beds occupied, Yatharth Hospital with 200beds and Tata hospital with 250beds in sector 39 have 87% and 72% occupancy, respectively,” he said.

Yatharth, JP and Kailash hospitals offer paid facilities.

In the L-3 category (severe cases) hospitals, out of 697 beds available, a little over 50% beds are occupied. “While 138 beds are occupied out of 250 in the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida, 170 Covid-19 patients are being treated at Sharda hospital having 400 beds. The occupancy at 47-bedded Fortis is almost 100%, where 46 patients are being treated,” said Dr Dohre.