Drive soon to free up roads outside Vaishali Metro station

The Ghaziabad police will start a special drive to get rid of encroachments in and around Vaishali Metro station. The DMRC had recently written to the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) and raised the issue of rampant encroachment and traffic congestion, causing inconvenience for passengers to enter the Metro station.

On Thursday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) met with the local authorities and the Ghaziabad police to devise a plan to unclog the premises of the Vaishali Metro station.

The Vaishali and Kaushambi Metro stations are part of 2.41km operational Metro stretch, which connects Anand Vihar on the Blue Line. During the meeting, DMRC officials raised the issue of rampant encroachment, presence of gangs of beggers, hawkers and haphazard parking of autos outside the station.

“The district magistrate directed the DMRC to provide CCTV cameras in the area and use of public announcement system to penalise traffic offenders outside the station. Erring vehicles will be challaned by police with the help of their registration numbers displayed through the CCTVs. We have also been asked to crack down on the gangs of beggers,” said Shlok Kumar, superintendent of police (city).

The DMRC also requested for a construction of a police station outside the Metro station premises so that the recurrent issues can be checked. “We have also asked the DMRC to provide feeder buses. These buses will ferry passengers up to Kaushambi bus depot as well as Mohan Nagar. We will soon begin a special drive to decongest the premises of the Metro station,” Kumar, added.

The DMRC officials said traffic congestion points will also emerge outside the eight stations presently under construction as part of the 9.41km Metro network between Dilshad Garden and New bus stand.

“For this, the Ghaziabad agencies have to make efforts and develop local infrastructure. The stations are on GT Road and no land is available for parking. Parking is only available at two stations -- New bus stand and River Hindon,” a DMRC spokesperson said.

To deal with the traffic congestion, the GDA has proposed development of a pick-and-drop bay for a lane within the station premises and an outside bay to be segregated from the main GT Road for local transport options such as e-rickshaws and autos. No vehicles will be allowed to wait on the pick-and-drop bay. However, officials said, vehicles can wait on the outside lane.

“We have also provided a 3.5 acre land as part of commercial development at two stations – New bus stand and Shaheed Nagar. These are the two initiating and terminating stations of the project. The DMRC will also develop shops, kiosks etc at all stations for passengers,” GDA vice chairperson Kanchan Verma said.

The 9.41km route is presently in the trial stage and the DMRC will soon write to the commissioner of metro safety to start inspection of the line.

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 15:16 IST