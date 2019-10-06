Durga Puja goes green in Noida, Vaishali

noida

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 23:43 IST

As the Maha Ashtami fervour took over Noida and Ghaziabad’s Vaishali, the puja organisers were focused on ensuring that the festivities leave behind a minimum carbon footprint.

Hosting its 15th Durga Puja at Sector 50, the Saptarshi Sangha Trust left no stone unturned to ensure that all their practises were enivronment-friendly. Media convener of the trust, Shwetashree Majumdar, said the young designers of their group had recreated a ‘stained glass’ prayer hall, using eco-friendly materials like bamboo, wood and cloth.

Shedding light on the idol of goddess Durga, Mazumdar said the idol was designed like the goddess worshipped in the 100-year-old community puja at Baghbazar, North Kolkata. “The idol has been created with eco-friendly material such as clay, bamboo, jute, cloth, pith and wood, using vegetable dyes and natural colours. No synthetic materials or toxic chemicals were used to make it,” she said.

“This year, we are celebrating the essence of Bengali art, culture and ethos. Keeping up with the theme, we set up the Durga Puja ’matri-mandir’ pandal recreating the iconic ‘Upasana Griha’ (prayer hall) of Santiniketan, which was originally set up by Rabindranath Tagore’s father,” she added.

Mazumdar added that action on reducing pollution and maintaining cleanliness in Sector 50 started from Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, when the members of the trust undertook a cleanliness drive across the neighbourhood.

At Sector 61, Balaka —a socio-cultural association of Bengalis— is celebrating its 10th Durga Puja with the message of saving the environment as well. The organisers said they have given up the use of thermocol and plastic for creating the idol and setting up the pandals.

“We are using bamboo, wood, winnowing baskets, traditional ‘sholapith’ and clays among other bio-degradable items. We have hired local artisans from West Bengal, who are famous for their clay, paper and wooden works” Anuj K Chakraborty, media convener of Balaka said.

The spirit of celebrating an eco-friendly puja prevailed at the Vaishali’s Kali Bari where the Vaishali Cultural Association (VCA) is celebrating its 26th ‘Sharodutsav’.

Patron of the association, Manoj Awasthi, said the organisers worked on mixing the responsibility of protecting the environment with the fervour of Durga Puja. “We decorate our idol and mandap with environment-friendly materials and avoid non-biodegradable materials like plastic, cement, paints with toxic dyes. We decided to follow the ancient tradition of constructing the idols from mud, chaff, cloth, wood, paper and other natural materials that are safer when immersed in water,” he said.

He further said an artificial water pool has been set up for idol immersion to prevent water pollution.

The organisers also said that with a height of over 25 feet, the idol of goddess Durga was the tallest in Delhi-NCR.

President, VCA, Shrawan Kumar Jha said that Durga puja at the Kali Bari was based on the concept of ‘Sarbojonin’ —a festival open for all. “This year, our puja pandal is the replica of Tribal Primitive Temple of Nagaland. The idol has been made by noted artist Sagar Paul. Since we believe in the service of humankind, we will distribute 300 clothes to orphans and children of parents suffering from leprosy at Divya Prem Sewa Mission, Hardwar,” he said.

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 23:43 IST