Fake call centres busted in Noida, 11 arrested in total

IN raids conducted in Noida and Greater Noida on Wednesday morning, 11 people were arrested for allegedly running fake call centres and duping several people, including foreigners. In Noida, eight persons were arrested from D-block of Sector

63 for allegedly targeting unemployed youth in the guise of providing them consultancy services for job opportunities. They had allegedly set up a fake company by the name of vintechjobs.com.

“We got a tip-off from an informant that a fake call centre was being run in D-77 of Sector 63 for the past many months. We raided the premises and arrested the eight persons. We also confiscated a laptop, seven computers,18 mobile phones, a cheque book, two PAN cards and 15 ATM cards,” said Akhilesh Tripathi, station house officer, Phase 3 police station. The cyber cell was also involved in the raid.

Police identified the arrested persons as Santosh Kumar Gupta, a native of Transport Nagar in Kanpur; Jitendra Kumar, a native of Karol Bagh in Delhi; Jaswinder Singh, a native of Baroki village in Bijnor; Viktor Green, a native of Prem Nagar in Jhansi; Himanshu Mishra, a native of Bibiya Jalalpur village in Kannauj; Mohan Kumar, a native of Sisuwan village in Siwan of Bihar; Aashish Jawla, a native of Phoolbagh Colony in Bijnor and Paritosh Thakur, of Sangrampur in Munger of Bihar.

“We arrested them under IPC sections 420, 467, 468, 471 for fraud, forgery of valuable security, forgery for the purpose of cheating and using a forged document as genuine,” said Tripathi.

Police said that the accused so far targeted more than 200 people.

“The group had stolen data of educated but unemployed men and women from a well-known job portal. They then launched a company and contacted these persons and demanded a registration amount of ₹5,000. They then would ask them to send them their biodata and, after a few days, they would send them fake job offer letters from made up companies and then demand more money. They have till now duped more than 200 people of lakhs of rupees,” said Tripathi.

Meanwhile, in another raid conducted by Ecotech 3 and Cyber Police, three persons were arrested for allegedly duping foreigners by transferring viruses into their computers and later charging them money for troubleshooting.

Tanuj Mawi, of Sahibabad in Ghaziabad, Lalit Chaudhary, a native of Yamuna Vihar in Delhi and Adarsh Sharma, a native of Indirapuram in Ghaziabad were arrested under IPC section 420 for fraud. The three were arrested from a building adjacent to the police lines in Ecotech 3 of Greater Noida on Wednesday.

Police recovered several computers, including two laptops, seven hard disks, 19 cheque books and a debit card from the accused.

First Published: Nov 29, 2018 15:09 IST