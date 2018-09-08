Family of Greater Noida woman ‘burnt to death’ demands custody of her children

Twelve days after a 28-year-old woman was allegedly burnt to death by her husband and her in-laws, her family has demanded custody of the couple’s three children, who they claim are still living with the family of the accused.

Seema Khan, from Narau village in Bulandshahr, was found with over 90% burn injuries at her in-law’s residence at Jewar in Greater Noida on the night of August 16. She succumbed to injuries at the Aligarh Medical College on August 26. Based on a complaint by her parents, the police arrested her husband Gul Mohammad (30) for murder. Six other persons, including the father, mother, sisters and brothers-in-law of Mohammad were named as accused in the FIR. They are on the run.

The children, Kaif (10), Shoaib (2) and Laado (1), are currently living with the accused’s kin, according to Seema’s family.

“Mohammad’s family has forcibly kept the three children at his aunt’s place in Jewar since August 16. They have been threatening us since the first day. We demand custody of the children as we feel that they are not safe there,” Seema’s mother Hamshira Begum said.

On the night of August 16, Seema’s brother Zeeshan received a call around 11.30pm wherein he was informed about her being admitted to the medical college.

“Aligarh Medical College is 30 km away from our house in Bulandshahr. We reached there by around 2.45am on August 17, only to find my sister lying on a stretcher without any help at her side at the hospital. The doctors tried their best but couldn’t save her,” Zeeshan said.

The woman, before her death, released a statement on a video where she claimed that she was assaulted by her in-laws who tied her hands and legs and then poured kerosene over her. Seema’s family members demand immediate arrest of the rest of the accused.

“It was not possible for one man to commit the act and my sister had given a statement saying that she was assaulted by seven persons. The entire family of Mohammad is roaming around scot free and we demand justice,” Zeeshan said.

Police said they will soon make arrangements for the victim’s family to get custody of the children.

“We had arrested Gul Mohammad under sections 302 for murder and 498 A for subjecting a woman to cruelty of the Indian Penal Code. The other accused are on the run. An aunt of Gul Mohammad had earlier volunteered to keep the children under her custody since they were acquainted with her. Seema’s family members can keep custody of the children and we will soon make arrangements for it,” SS Bhati, station house officer, Jewar Police station, said.

First Published: Sep 08, 2018 06:11 IST