Family protests over man’s death in Greater Noida, demands arrest

noida

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 22:01 IST

A day after the death a 23-year-old man, who had succumbed to injuries allegedly inflicted by six persons over a monetary dispute, his family members held a protest outside Surajpur police station on Friday demanding the arrest of the suspects.

The deceased was identified as Vijay(single name) who was a resident of Surajpur. He worked as a construction labourer in Greater Noida.

The six suspects were identified as Hari, Ashok, Pushpendra, Kamta, Govind and Anil.

“Pushpendra had borrowed ₹8,000 from my brother. However, he later refused to return the money despite repeated reminders,” Brij Bihari, Vijay’s cousin, said.

Bihari said on August 19, Pushpendra called Vijay to meet him in Sector Eta 2 so that he could clear the dues. However, Vijay did not return home till late evening. “We suspected foul play and launched a search but we could not find him,” he said. The family then filed a police complaint in the matter.

Jitendra Singh Deekhit, station house officer, Surajpur police station, said the police had received information from a passerby that an injured man was found in an abandoned auto-rickshaw. “The victim was rushed to a nearby government hospital and then referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. He had multiple injuries on his body and head. He succumbed to injuries on Thursday around 7:30 pm,” Deekhit said.

Vijay’s kin alleged that Pushpendra and his accomplices had ganged up and thrashed him. “They had thrashed Vijay and dumped the body in the autorickshaw believing he was dead,” Bihari said.

Deekhit said police have registered a case of murder against six persons. “We have arrested one of the suspects, Anil. The other accomplices are on the run. We have launched manual hunt and electronic surveillance to arrest the rest,” he said.

Vijay got married last year and is survived by his pregnant wife and parents.

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 22:01 IST