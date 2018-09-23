Family questions suicide claim, says in-laws killed man

The family of a 25-year-old gym trainer, who allegedly shot and injured his 18-year-old brother-in-law and later shot himself dead on September 20, has approached the Ghaziabad police and forwarded a complaint against his in-laws. The family, in their complaint, alleged that the dead man’s in-laws were involved in his murder.

The incident took place on the evening of September 20, when gym owner Pawan Kumar came to Ghaziabad from his home town Pilkhuwa in Hapur, and fired at his brother-in-law Saurabh Kumar. Saurabh was injured. Within an hour, Pawan’s body was discovered with a gunshot to his head behind a mall near the New Bus Stand.

“My son got a call from his wife (Soniya) and immediately headed to Ghaziabad on his motorcycle. We tried to call him up later but his phone was switched off. Around midnight, the police informed us of his death. We suspect his in-laws’ involvement. There was also an altercation on September 19 between them and Pawan at the Women’s police station in Ghaziabad, and they had threatened him with dire consequences,” Shakuntala Devi, Pawan’s mother, said.

Soniya and Pawan got married around seven months ago. A marital discord led Soniya to file a complaint with the local police. Ever since an altercation between the two on the festival of Rakshabandhan, she was staying at her aunt’s house in Gau Puri, Vijay Nagar.

After Pawan allegedly committed suicide, Soniya’s family forwarded a police complaint and an FIR was registered against Pawan for attempt to murder and criminal intimidation.

“We have received complaint from Pawan’s family who arrived from Pilkhuwa. They allege that his wife and her family members were involved in Pawan’s death. This complaint will now be made part of investigation in the case that Soniya’s family had lodged after her brother sustained bullet injuries,” Shlok Kumar, superintendent of police (city), said.

Investigators said they found that Pawan had left his house in Pilkhuwa on the afternoon of September 20 and told his sister that he was carrying a pistol and would kill Soniya.

“When he left, Pawan’s sister called Soniya and warned her that Pawan had a gun with him and was on his way to her house in Ghaziabad,” a police officer said.

After reaching Soniya’s house, Pawan allegedly fired a couple of shots at her brother Saurabh. Pawan himself was found dead with a bullet lodged in his head nearly an hour later in the New Bus Stand area.

