Farmers continue sit-in at Chilla border for third day in a row

noida

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 23:22 IST

Noida: Vehicular traffic from Noida to Delhi via the Chilla border remained obstructed on Thursday as around 250 farmers from various districts of western Uttar Pradesh continued to sit in there for the third consecutive day.

Police officials said that commuters coming from Delhi have been allowed to go to Noida as one of the two carriageways on the Noida Link road that passes through Chilla area was opened since Wednesday afternoon. The other side of the road (from Noida to Delhi) where the protesting farmers are staying put remained closed on Thursday, they said.

The farmers from districts like Gautam Budh Nagar, Etah, Mainpuri, Firozabad, and Bulandshahr, on their way to Delhi to protest the Centre’s new farm laws, had been stopped at the Chilla border on December 1. They have set up camps since then, and continued to stay there ahead of talks between their representatives and the central government in Delhi on Thursday.

“Our next course of action will depend entirely on how the talks go today. A delegation has gone from here as well and we are waiting to hear from them. If our demands are met, we will disperse, else we will continue to stay here for as long as it is needed,” said Satveer Bhanu, a farmer from Jewar.

The farmers have spent two consecutive nights at the border, sleeping on their tractors or on footpaths. However, on Thursday, they were provided with drinking water and mobile washrooms, the officials said.

“Some amenities have been provided by the Delhi and Noida police. A few representatives were even allowed to go to Krishi Bhawan today, but most of them are still camped here,” said Rajesh S, deputy commissioner of police, zone 1.

A group of farmers trying to reach the DND border on Wednesday were moved to the Dalit Prerna Sthal where they have been camped since then, the officials said.

Police presence is heavy at the border. On Thursday there were no law and order issues, said the DCP.

The Noida traffic police department had issued an advisory on Wednesday night urging commuters to use DND and Kalindi Kunj routes.

“Traffic along these routes was slightly heavier as there were diversions from Ghaziabad as well. But there weren’t any snarls. We are constantly monitoring the situation and issuing updates fro the public,” said Ganesh Saha, DCP (traffic).

The officials also said that they are in talks with the farmers to reach an understanding so that the Chilla border can be opened as soon as possible.