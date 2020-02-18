Farmers protesting in Noida booked for disrupting peace, violating CrPC Sec 144

noida

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 23:47 IST

On the eighth day of the farmers’ protest, which has disrupted traffic in and around Sector 6, the Noida authority invited the group for talks even as the police filed an FIR against protesters for disrupting public peace and violating Section 144 of the CrPC, which prohibits assembly of four or more people in an area.

Farmers are protesting demanding a hike of 64% in land compensation, residential plots that are 10% the size of the total land acquired and Abadi settlement, among other demands.

After the police arrested 11 farmers, including Sukhbir Yadav who was leading the protest, and sent them to Greater Noida-based Luksar jail on February 10, farmers from Greater Noida also extended their support to the movement.

When Yadav and others were released on bail, they intensified the protest against the Noida authority at the Sector 6 protest site. On February 17, the police filed an FIR against 11 farmers and 500 others under CrPC Sections 144 and Section 427 for damaging public property after the farmers broke gates of the Noida authority to reach to the protest site.

“We filed cases against the farmers because they not only disturbed peace, but also damaged public property. We will act strongly if farmers will try to break the law and affect peace in the city,” Noida additional deputy commissioner of police Ranvijay Singh said.

On Tuesday, farmers said they will only end their protest after their demands are met. “The Noida authority is demolishing our old Abadi (settlements) and has been cheating us for last 40 years. We demand written assurance from the Noida authority that they will not demolish our Abadi in villages and also give hiked land compensation to all farmers who gave their land for development,” protest leader Sukhbir Yadav said.

One of the biggest issues that angered farmers was the authority’s acquisition of their old houses.

“We are having discussions with farmers to address their issues. We hope we will resolve all problems,” said Santosh Upadhyay officer on special duty of the Noida authority.