Farmers remove toll barriers on Eastern Peripheral Expressway

noida

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 23:37 IST

A group of farmers from Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU-Tikait) on Saturday protested on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) in Sirsa village and lifted the toll barriers for a free passage of vehicles on both sides of the carriageway as a mark of opposition against the farm bills. The police, however, said that the barriers remained toll-free only for a while and toll collection returned to normalcy after the police personnel present at the spot reasoned with the farmers.

Another group of farmers also gathered on the NH-91 near the Luharli toll plaza in Dadri and made free passage for vehicles. Farmers also reached Jewar toll plaza on Yamuna Expressway to do the same. However, a police team kept the farmers away from the plaza and tolls were collected normally.

Sunil Pradhan, a BKU-Tikait member, said that the farmers’ group protested at different tool plazas. “We reached the Eastern Peripheral Expressway at 9am and lifted all the toll barriers. Farmers were stationed at the spot to ensure a free passage of vehicles,” he said. The six-lane EPE connect places in western Uttar Pradesh, such as Noida, Ghaziabad, Baghpat to Faridabad and Palwal in Haryana.

Vishal Pandey, additional DCP, Greater Noida, said that police personnel were deployed at all the spots. “The farmers were not allowed to reach the Jewar toll plaza on Yamuna Expressway. The toll collection continued as usual on Yamuna Expressway. The farmers protested for half-an-hour on the service lane and then they left,” he said.

Pandey said that on the EPE, nearly 100 farmers from three organisations had gathered and made one lane toll-free for one-and-a-half hour. “The police personnel present at the spot, however, reasoned with the farmers and the situation came to normal after a while,” he said. On NH-19, Luharli toll plaza in Dadri, the farmers managed to make the toll plaza free for merely ten minutes, said the police.

Meanwhile, at Noida’s Chilla border, the farmers organised a Ramayana recitation programme. The rain and wind on Saturday led to a collapse of the makeshift tent of farmers at Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Sthal on Saturday. The farmers had to take shelter inside the memorial building during the rain.

Dr SK Giri, general secretary and spokesperson of BKU Lok Shakti, said that the farmers are resolved to fight on till their demands are met. “On Saturday afternoon, the farmers also met Gautam Budh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma at his office in Kailash Hospital. We also submitted a memorandum to the government through Sharma. We hope our grievances are addressed,” he said. Sharma did not respond to call and text message for a comment.

Meanwhile, Thakur Swaraj Singh Bhati, national president, BKU Lok Shakti , along with some other farmers also got their heads tonsured in protest against the farm bills on Saturday.

A delegation of five farmers led by Thakur Bhanu Pratap, president BKU-Bhanu on Saturday evening met Union defence minister Rajnath Singh and agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar at Singh’s residence over the issue. “We discussed farmers’ issues and demanded formation of Kisan Aayog. The two ministers talked to us for one-and-a-half hour and assured that the issues will be addressed. We may open the Noida-Delhi road at Chilla border on Sunday,” Pratap said.