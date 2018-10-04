Farmers, ‘unhappy with government’s assurances’, say they may resume their agitation

Farmers, led by Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), who called off their nine-day agitation and returned to their villages on Wednesday morning, have said they are not happy with the assurances given by the government and may start a series of protests against the Centre if their demands are not met.

“We were angry with the government as they stopped our peaceful Kisan Kranti Padyatra at the UP-Delhi border before we could reach Kisan Ghat in Delhi, as per our schedule. If the government does not reduce electricity rates for farmers, then we will resume our protest,” Naresh Tikait, national president, BKU, who returned to his village Sisoli in Shamli on Wednesday, said.

More than 90% farmers are troubled with the hike in electricity rates for farming purposes. They have demanded a reduction in tariff by up to 40%.

Farmers of western Uttar Pradesh and other neighbouring states had joined the agitation as farming continues to be a non-profit occupation, considering all the conditions imposed on it.

BKU started its rally on September 23 from Haridwar in Uttrakhand demanding the implementation of recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission, reduction in electricity tariff, better sugarcane price and farm loan waiver among others.

The Centre, in December 2004 and October 2006, had asked Swaminathan Commission to find solutions to the problems of farmers. The commission submitted five reports but none got implemented properly as the central government and the respective state governments never bothered to look into the grave issues, farmers alleged.

“The commission advocates that all farmers should be provided basic resources such as land, water, bio-resources, interest free credit insurance, technology, knowledge management, better pricing for agri-produce, better access to markets, cheap fuel and other benefits. But the government is yet to implement that report,” Tikait said.

The rally that started from Haridwar passed through Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat and Ghaziabad before reaching Delhi Gate on the Delhi-Ghaziabad border on Tuesday.

Farmers also demanded that the Centre should ensure tractors older than 10 years are not banned in the NCR. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had banned the use of tractors older than 10 years in an effort to reduce the air pollution levels in the National Capital Region.

“The Centre will file a plea in NGT to enable farmers the use of old tractors,” Dheeraj Rathi, a BKU leader, said.

Their other demands include waiver of farm loan, reduction of electricity, higher price for sugarcane, timely payment for sugarcane produce, reduction in diesel prices for agricultural purposes, better rates for vegetables and a higher price for wheat, among others.

“I have 40 bighas of land but am unable to fend for my family because sugarcane payment is pending and the government is not bothered about finding options to make farmers’ lives better. Our sugarcane mill in Haridwar is yet to pay me Rs 1.5 lakh for my produce. I have so far received only Rs 50,000. I have a son, who is doing his graduation and a daughter studying for MTech. Due to non-payment of sugarcane prices, I am unable to pay their study fee,” Rishipal Singh, a farmer from Khedi village in Haridwar, said.

Farmers said that they cannot abandon old tractors that cost a minimum Rs 5 lakh.

“If the government wants farmers not to use older than 10 years, then it should provide us new tractors at cheaper rates. A small farmer cannot afford a new tractor that cost anywhere between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 8 lakh,” Sunny Chaudhary, a farmer from Bhensi village of Muzaffarnagar, said.

Farmers said the BJP, in 2014, had assured that the sugarcane payments will be made within 15 days but that did not happen.

“There is a payment delay of four months now — earlier it used to be one or two years. I kept paying the instalments towards my Rs 2 lakh agri loan every year, but I did not get any benefit. And those who were defaulters got a loan waiver,” Jaiveer Singh, a farmer from Bhogpur, Bijnor, said.

Farmers said the UP government has increased annual electricity rate from Rs 9,000 to Rs 13,000. Instead of the earlier annual payments, farmers now need to pay the electricity bill on a monthly basis.

“We do not have that much income to pay the electricity bill monthly. We do not consume electricity for three months, when it rained, and we hardly use it during winters. Then why should we pay monthly bills? If we do not pay, the government files FIRs against farmers,” Harsh Singh, a farmer from Bulandshahr, said.

