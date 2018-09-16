Father arrested for rape of daughter in Noida

The police arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly raping his 12-year-old daughter. A complaint in this regard was lodged by the girl’s mother after she noticed her bleeding. The family stays in a locality under jurisdiction of the Phase 3 police station in Noida. The identity of the accused has been withheld to protect the rape victim.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 1am on Friday at the family’s one-room accommodation. The accused allegedly raped his daughter when his wife and two sons were sleeping in the same room, the police said.

“We arrested the accused on Friday afternoon under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 3 and 4 of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for rape, after the victim’s mother registered a complaint. The girl’s medical examination has been completed and the result is awaited,” Phase 3 station house officer Akhilesh Tripathi said.

The accused is from Sambhal and had moved to Noida, with his family, nine years ago. He and his wife work in different stitching companies in Noida. According to the complainant, the accused is an alcoholic who beats her. The couple has three children—two sons, aged 9 and 11 years, and a daughter aged 12 years.

“On Thursday night, I came home around 9pm, fed the children and went to sleep. I was sleeping with my daughter and two sons on the cot, while the bed was reserved for my husband, who usually comes home late after drinking. The next morning, I found my daughter bleeding. When I asked her the reason, she revealed that around 1am, her father brought her to the bed and raped her. He then threatened her to not tell anyone or he would kill all four of us,” the complainant told HT.

“My husband is an alcoholic. He has often misbehaved with me,” she said.

First Published: Sep 16, 2018 04:11 IST